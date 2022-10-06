Where to buy LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 shoes? Everything we know so far 

The Charlotte Hornets’ star and longtime partner of PUMA, LaMelo Ball, is finally ready with his second signature PUMA MB.02 shoe. The duo couldn't help but create a second shoe with more enhancements and distinctive characteristics after realizing the initial MB.01 sneaker design had achieved such great success.

Not long ago, the shoe label teased a glimpse of the new design via its official Instagram handle.

The newly designed LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 shoes are expected to rock the sneaker world in the next few weeks. Many of the details have not yet been disclosed, and individuals cannot wait to see what the much-loved collaboration has in store for them. These stylish footwear designs will be sold on PUMA's online sites and its select retail shops.

Readers are also advised to sign up to PUMA’s official website to receive quick updates on the pricing details and the confirmed launch date of these latest designs.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 shoes have been teased in various new color schemes

Take a closer look at the upcoming white/red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those unfamiliar, LaMelo signed a long-term contract with the shoe label in October 2020. The "Not from Here" creative concept, which was created by LaMelo to express his "one of one" approach, has guided the design and esthetics of their collaborative lineups.

Additionally, PUMA and Ball have worked together to support several charitable initiatives that aim to motivate young people to stay active through basketball skill camps, alongside clothing and equipment drives. On several occasions, they were also associated with court renovations and other similar initiatives.

They have also released a number of apparel and sneaker collections ever since they teamed up. LaMelo received his first signature shoe only in December of 2021. Following this launch, PUMA's design team has worked incessantly to broaden the silhouette catalog with various fresh colorways.

The shoe firm is currently putting the finishing touches on the official launch of the MB.02 design after launching numerous new MB.01 variations earlier this year. Early pictures of these shoes were already posted by a lot of well-known sneaker insiders. The shoes will be launched in new color schemes, as shown in these images, and will flaunt their improved designs and detailing.

The PUMA MB.02 shares many of the same key design components as its predecessor, giving it a comparable esthetic. The midsole unit and stylized upper of the sneaker are the most obvious differences. The PUMA MB.02's midsole has a sleek, sculpted look instead of the cross-hatched one found on the MB.01, but it still most likely uses Nitro foam cushioning from PUMA.

The midsole also lacks lateral TPU welds for reinforcement. This exposes all of the foam, which is often a hint that a stiffer, denser foam is being used or that a denser foam component may be used to inject a softer, more bouncy foam.

Additionally, compared to MB.01, the heel-to-toe shift appears to be a little more pronounced, which would help LaMelo stay off of his heels and compel him to step onto his toes whenever he attempts to make runs for his team in progression.

The sneakers also feature wing patterns on the knit top, which are thin and light, and Melo branding on the heel.

As of now, it appears that the sneakers will come in four different colorways: gold/purple, white/red, black/orange, and turquoise/black.

Later in 2022, PUMA MB.02 is expected to make its debut. It will be available in Puma and a few other select merchants, both online and in-store. Pricing details have not yet been disclosed, however, some sneakerheads anticipate it to be similar to PUMA MB.01.

