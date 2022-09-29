Where to buy Christian Pulisic x PUMA CP Collection? Price and more details explored 

German activewear giant PUMA has joined forces with its star athlete Christian Pulisic to introduce their new collaborative range. Dubbed “CP Collection,” the assortment offers cleat, apparel, and accessories for their fans.

The initial two offerings of the Christian Pulisic x PUMA CP Collection are ULTRA Ultimate FG/AG Soccer Cleats and CP10 Graphic Soccer Ball. While the former is priced at $220, the latter will cost you $25 apiece. Readers can buy them from both the online and offline locations of the shoe company, alongside its select retail shops.

The footwear designs are offered in sizes ranging from 4 to 14. Also, note that the accompanying apparel and accessories range will be dropped later in the fall.

Christian Pulisic x PUMA CP Collection arrives in red, blue, and white color scheme

American professional soccer player Christian Mate Pulisic competes for Premier League club Chelsea as well as for the United States national team as an attacking midfielder or winger. Fans and other players have given him the moniker "Captain America" due to his nationality and exceptional standard of play.

The Chelsea star, who has been the face of the Swoosh label in the past, signed a long-term partnership with PUMA in August 2021. Following this, the shoe label and its athlete recently announced their joint CP Collection with an American-inspired look.

The collab description on the shoe brand’s official web page reads,

“With his first signature collection, PUMA and Christian channel the drive, hustle, and fearless mindset that made him the leader of a new generation, on and off the football field. The collection features the brand new CP10 logo throughout, with bold graphics and colors inspired by Christian’s legacy in the making.”

The dynamic duo’s CP collaborative range comprises ULTRA soccer cleats, jerseys, long-sleeve jerseys, complimenting track jackets, and track pants. While the track jacket will be dropped in both adult and junior sizes, the collab’s track pant can be availed only in adult sizes. Lastly, the collection’s CP10 graphic ball and the CP10 performance ball wrap up the lineup.

All the items in this range are designed with Pulisic’s brand new CP logo featuring the player’s red, blue, and white color scheme.

The tri-color cleat features an Ultraweave that makes it ultra-light. This engineered fabric offers a four-way stretch that reduces both weight and friction. These shoes are particularly designed for athletes who are looking to enhance their speed and strength. The uppers are further reinforced with PWRTape for additional support as well as durability.

Here, the tongue areas are highlighted in red that are combined with speckled red and black lace loops, while the sole units of the cleats sport blue and white colors.

Adhering to the shoe label’s sustainable approach, the uppers of these footwears are fashioned from at least 20% upcycled materials.

For their campaign, Pulisic and the young American soccer players whom he intends to encourage as part of his legacy initiative, were photographed wearing the American-inspired collection. It was shot nearby the player’s Florida residence.

In order to promote involvement at the local community level, Christian has planned to open small-sided soccer fields around America for youngsters.

Don’t forget to capture the latest Christian Pulisic x PUMA CP Collection, which is currently purchasable from multiple sources including PUMA.com, PUMA app, the brand’s physical stores, and its affiliated retail merchants.

For now, fans can avail the collaborative cleats, which are priced at $220 per pair. Following this, it is expected that clothing pieces and accessories will be launched soon.

