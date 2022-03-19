AMI Paris x Puma slipstream: Where to buy, release date, and more about Mid AMI sneakers

AMI Paris x Puma is the latest collaboration that promises a range of apparel and footwear essentials. Combining tailoring with sportswear, the Parisian lifestyle brand and sportswear giant dropped a ready-to-wear collection in Ami stores on March 16, 2022. The collection is now, as of March 19, 2022, also available online on puma.com and at selected retailers.

The first sneaker from the collection has been dropped online on puma.com and amiparis.com on March 19, 2022. Ahead of the official drop of the line, the duo have also launched a campaign starring Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham. The duo unveiled a Summer Spring 2022 lookbook and behind the collab scenes on March 5, 2022.

The first drop from the footwear collection via the AMI X Puma collaboration is a slipstream mid AMI pair of shoes launching on the webstores.

More about AMI Paris x Puma Slipstream sneaker

AMI Paris x Puma's new collection is an inclusive entity that doesn't conform to appearance, individual and is gender-fluid in its style. The range includes outerwear, hoodies, tees, sports bras, polos, pants and a few classic footwear silhouettes such as the Suede Crepe, Suede Mayu and Slipstream.

The labels have dropped the first silhouette from their collaboration, Slipstream. The pair of shoes features the Parisian fashion brand's signature logo, the "AMI de Coeur" heart motif blended with the Puma Cat logo.

The Slipstream Mids is a take on the basketball shoe silhouette from the 990's. The uppers are in premium leather pristine white colored canvas with contrasting stitched-on suede overlays in khaki colors. The khaki color takes over the toebox, and the heel overlays.

Puma's detailing can be seen in the signature 'formstrips' stichting and co-branded logo in hearts adorned over the gummy outsole and tongue of the shoe. The shoes come in mid-top cuts with lace-up closures and perforations on the vamp. The pair also feature an anti-shock sole system for comfort and a rubber outsole.

In the product description on amiparis.com, the brand explains the history of the shoe, stating:

"Slipstream was released in the 1987 as a competitive, premium basketball shoe and offered great comfort and stability."

The AMI Paris x Puma pristine slipstream pair can be availed for £153 or $195 USD, globally, online on puma.com, amiparis.com, and a few selected retailers such as Tessuit webstores on March 19, 2022.

The collection also includes a range of accessories complete with grip bags, bucket hats, shoulder bags, and caps. Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham can be seen wearing the collection showcasing AMI's touch of Parisian tailoring and quality materials.

