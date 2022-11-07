How to store sneakers the right way?

Shoe maintenance and storage are important, not only for sneaker enthusiasts, but also for all those who own multiple footwear pieces.

Even though it can be easy to leave your shoes wherever you take them off at the end of the day, how you store your sneakers matters. It's a step in shoe maintenance that will ensure the longest possible lifespan for your footwear.

You have a lot of options when it comes to shoe management, among which shoe storage ranks right up, alongside washing them carefully. There are many shoe storage solutions that can help get your shoes out of the way and lower the likelihood that they will become prematurely scratched, creased, or damaged. These solutions range from more conventional shoe boxes to remodeling your cabinets with shoe shelves or shoe racks.

Determining the right way to store your shoes will help you take good care of your shoes in addition to reducing clutter and keeping you organized. Scroll down to explore the three perfect ways to organize your sneakers.

Three best ways of storing sneakers

1) Store around closet area

One of the simplest solutions for shoe storage is the flooring near your closet. You can just arrange all of your sneakers in a line if you have enough room. No matter what kind they are or how you arrange your shoe collection, when you arrange your shoes in tidy rows, you have access to all your options day in and day out.

Even while this simple method of storage works, you might not have enough room for all of your shoes, particularly in wardrobes with limited space. Tossing them into one large pile will only lead to frustration and will likely ruin your sneakers. Lining them up against each other could take up the entirety of the floor space in your closet.

If you have limited floor space, you should probably combine different shoe storage ideas. You can simply leave the pairs of shoes you wear the most on the floor of the closet and utilize a separate type of shoe storage for the ones you only wear occasionally.

2) Shoe Boxes

Take a closer look at the shoe boxes (Image via Twitter/@pacocha0lpq)

This category includes both the boxes your shoes are shipped in as well as the unique bins you may purchase individually. The good thing about purchasing bins is that they will be uniform in size. It may be challenging to pile your shoes because of the size variations in the original boxes they arrived in. You might choose see-through plastic when choosing your own shoe boxes, so you won't have to guess which pair of sneakers are in each box.

Shoe boxes are fantastic since you can stack them fairly high without worrying that everything will topple over. All of your footwear that can fit in a standard-size shoe box, including sneakers, running shoes, flats, and sandals, are perfect for this method of shoe storage.

3) Shoe Shelves, Shoe Racks, and Shoe Cubbies

Take a look at the shoe shelves and shoe racks (Image via Twitter/@juston80v)

Although shoe cubbies and shoe shelves have different overall designs, they work in almost exactly the same manner to organize your footwear collection. Both of these shoe racks are useful since they lift your shoes off the ground, making it simpler to keep pairs grouped and function as a component of your wardrobe layout.

You can keep shoes in a designated shoe compartment if your closet organizer system is modular. Use cubbies to store your lower heels, flats, shoes, and flip-flops after setting aside some shelves for your hiking boots and other higher shoes.

The aforementioned suggestions will surely assist you in properly keeping your footwear items. You can even combine these methods to come up with your own unique approach to shoe maintenance. If you don't have enough space to use shelves and racks, you can also opt for over-the-door shoe organizers.

