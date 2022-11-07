Where to buy Marvel x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse sneaker pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse is eagerly awaited by fans around the world. In light of this, Donovan Mitchell and the Adidas design team have worked with Marvel Studios to create a matching collaborative assortment in readiness for the sequel's premiere in June.

This collection will comprise four colorways of D.O.N. Issue #4, each of which will be dedicated to a separate movie character. Only grade-school size variants of footwear will be offered under the latest collab.

Surprisingly, the Marvel x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse GS pack will be released much sooner than the release of the superhero film. The collection is scheduled for November 8, 2022, at 3.00 pm GMT, while the movie is slated for release in June next year.

The retail price for "Spider-Gwen" and "Miles Morales" colorways is set at $85, while the "Spider-Punk" and "Spider-Man" variants will cost $100.

Marvel x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse shoes have a unique rubber outsole

Take a closer look at the Miles Morales (left) and Spider-gwen (right) colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

After releasing their collaborative Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection earlier this year, Marvel Studios has once again partnered with the German activewear giant Adidas for another venture for another iconic superhero footwear pack.

After debuting in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became a cult classic. Not only was it Miles Morales' big-screen debut, it also introduced the black wall-crawler to the world. It presented an all-new animated look that was lively and packed with energy.

The Marvel x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" range is a must-have for all Spider-Man fanatics out there as the eagerly awaited sequel is just around the corner. Here's everything you need to know about the four-shoe assortment, which adopts Donovan Mitchell's (D.O.N.) distinctive form.

The design description of the timeless Donovan Mitchell silhouette on the shoe label’s website mentions:

“The future of basketball is all about speed, and Donovan Mitchell is as fast as they come. These juniors' signature shoes from Mitchell and Adidas Basketball are built specifically to elevate the movements of one of the game's fastest, most dynamic scorers."

Here's a detailed look at the Spider-punk (left) and Spider-man (right) colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

It continues:

“Ultralight Lightstrike teams up with a LIGHTLOCK upper for a snug fit and a propulsion system that won't weigh you down. A unique rubber outsole is designed to generate traction where you need it most, so every hard-charging cut and head fake has total support.”

Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Punk are just a few of the Spider-Verse characters that appear in the collection, which also includes a pair of colorways prompted by the original superhero, Peter Parker. This model features a LIGHTLOCK mesh top for a secure fit as well as an unmatched performance.

All pairs are manufactured from recyclable materials derived from manufacturing waste. For unrivaled comfort and cushioning, a thick foam midsole is placed underneath. Mitchell's Spida logo and iconic graphics add the finishing touch.

Keep a watchful eye on the soon-to-be-released Marvel x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 collection that is set for November 8. With prices ranging from $85 to $100 for each pair, they can be purchased from the online as well as offline locations of Adidas and a few of its partnering retail sellers.

