Where to buy the Adidas x Marvel Black Panther collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, has renewed its partnership with its frequent collaborator, American media franchise, Marvel. The two brands are collaborating to celebrate the launch of the forthcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to deliver a new footwear and apparel line.

Adidas has revealed the entire collection in its release calendar. It has also confirmed that the apparel collection will launch on September 30, 2022, for AdiClub members, who will have early access to the drop. A few pieces from the collection will see a later release, and will be available on October 7, 2022.

Adidas x Marvel Black Panther collection celebrates the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The upcoming collaborative collection celebrates the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie and includes an apparel and footwear line. Each item in the collection is inspired by the clothing and armor worn by civilians in the fictional city of Wakanda.

The special capsule garment choices include graphic tees, hoodies, shorts, joggers, hats, and socks.

The collaborative pieces include:

Graphic Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Graphic Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. Graphic Joggers, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Crop Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Graphic Leggings, which can be availed at a retail price of $45. Cropped T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Graphic Bike Shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Graphic Tank Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $35. Graphic Tee (Plus Size), which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Swimsuit (kids), which can be availed at a retail price of $50. Fleece Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $90. Graphic Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $50. Summer Set (kids), which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Techfit Long Sleeve Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $45. Jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $130.

The collaborative pieces incorporate graphic details throughout the collection. The highlight of the launch is the hoodie, which takes its cues from Marvel Studios. It features "Adidas" lettering in the iconic Wakanda script.

The heavyweight graphic t-shirt features Wakanda graphics on the rear. The collection's prime color is black, over which multiple graphic details are added in white, purple, and golden hues.

The footwear collection offers pieces including Ultra 4D shoes, Adizero Ubersonic 4 shoes, Impact FLX shoes, Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes, SL20.3 shoes, Response Super 3.0 shoes, Adizero 12.0 cleats, Adizero Primeknit cleats, Freak Spark cleats, Freak Ultra cleats, and Gamemode Firm Ground cleats.

Each of these options will feature special details. Most of the products in the collection are made with recycled materials.

The collaborative Adidas x Marvel Black Panther collection can be availed exclusively by AdiClub members on September 30, 2022, at 3 am ET on the official e-commerce site of Adidas. The entire collection will be available at retail prices ranging between $35 and $220.

