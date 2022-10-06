Where to buy Marvel Black Panther x Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes? Price and more details explored 

As part of its promotional campaign, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie series has teamed up with Adidas to release its exclusive Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes. Marvel is continuously making huge preparations for the release of the film on November 11.

The most recently introduced Black Panther: Wakanda Forever x Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes can be easily availed from the online location of Adidas. Each pair will retail for $200. These shoes are offered in multiple sizing options, ranging from 3.5 to 15 for men’s and 4.5 to 16 for women’s shoes.

As per the brand’s website, these pairs can only be purchased by adiClub members as of now. Those interested in copping them can sign up to the brand’s website for early access of this footwear edition.

Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes are dressed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inspired overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another limited edition item has been released as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release date approaches. After introducing color coordinated Adidas Ultra 4D and Impact FLX hues, Marvel and Adidas have joined forces once more to add an Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA colorway to their Black Panther lineup.

The description of these newly launched shoes on the brand’s web page reads,

“These adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes pay homage to Marvel's Black Panther. Designed for short runs and long walks, the running shoes mix a supportive adidas PRIMEKNIT upper with the incredible energy return of BOOST. A graphic element on the heel counter adds the finishing touch.”

The original UltraBOOST preserves its classic design while making several nods to the movie franchise in this Black Panther-themed variant. A black Primeknit upper with bright highlights, complemented by various themed features, provides a snug foundation on the foot.

The cage features three stripes in an all-black arrangement, while the heel counter's molded design favors a black and silver geometric theme. The mudguard of the sneaker has a black geometric design around the forefoot that is bordered by white reflective lines.

The side of the cage also includes additional reflective accents. Wakandan writing reading "WAKANDA FOREVER" appears on the laces. Furthermore, the inner linings that are also made using identical black textiles are coupled with black insoles. These insoles are stamped with a co-branded Adidas and Black Panther logo in white.

Rounding out the pairs are the additional details that feature on the comprehensive BOOST midsoles in white, coupled with the Continental Rubber outer sole unit. Tribe purple and black hues are prominently displayed on these outer sole units.

Most importantly, these collaborative sneakers are in line with the shoe company’s ecologically conscious approach. The uppers of these pairs are constructed using yarn that comprises at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% upcylced polyester.

Don’t miss out on the all-new Marvel Black Panther x Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes that are offered in varying sizes for both men and women. Exclusive for adiClub members, these pairs are priced at $200.

