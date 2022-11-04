Which are the best white sneakers?

White sneakers have traditionally been the most desirable asset in sneakerheads' collections. They are a no-brainer to wear because they go with every outfit, whether you're going to brunch or the office.

Like their all-black counterparts, the all-white shoes are also must-haves for wardrobes everywhere around the world. Here’s a list of four top shoe manufacturers that offer some amazing options when it comes to all-white sneakers.

Top four must-have white sneakers

1) Converse Chuck Taylor

Here's a detailed look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Classic white sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

These shoes are surely meant to be on this list with their more than 100 year old legacy. The Chuck Taylor All-Star style of Converse originally debuted back in 1917. Since its induction into the brand’s catalog, the silhouette has evolved into various styles and colorways.

The Chuck is ready to personalize it in your style thanks to its classic design, vulcanized rubber sole, and recognizable ankle patch. You can buy these unisex footwear pieces from the official website of Converse and a few other select sellers for $65 each. These shoes are also available in full-family sizes.

2) Nike Air Force 1

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low white sneakers (Image via Nike)

When talking about white sneakers, the Air Force 1 silhouette from Nike requires no introduction. The list is never complete without them.

These essential white leather sneakers feature a low-cut design with thick soles and ultralight Nike Air padding that will keep you comfortable for miles and miles. Overlays made of stitched leather provide a clean appearance and are strong and supportive. In addition to its low-cut style, you can also buy them in mid-top and high-top styles.

These all-white footwear pieces are readily available on Nike’s online store as well as at select retail shops. The price for the white Air Force 1 Low will vary from $110 to $120.

3) PUMA Slipstream Mid

Here's a detailed look at the PUMA Slipstream Mid white sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The widely admired Slipstream Trainers can also be a part of your sneaker collection. The Slipstream silhouette has been a significant part of sneaker history ever since its debut in 1987. Although it first arrived as hoop gear, it was reissued in more wild colorways in the 2000s.

The crisp white Slipstream Mid shoe features luxurious leather textures that honor the silhouette’s timeless and genuine appearance as well as its basketball origins. The tongue has a glossy appearance thanks to the PUMA branding that is embossed on top.

These shoes are available for purchase on PUMA's website and its affiliated retail merchants for $100.

4) Adidas Originals Stan Smith

Take a closer look at the Stan Smith white sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Ever since its inception in 1973, the iconic Adidas Stan Smith shoes have been a mainstay of the sneaker world. The classic design and appeal have largely remained unchanged. If you’re are looking for a pair of low-top white shoes, what could be better than these all-white Stan Smith shoes.

Over the years, this traditional shoe has become more environmentally friendly, which is in line with Adidas’ commitments to eliminate plastic waste by modernizing its sneaker elements sustainably.

They reimagined the Stan Smith shoes with a repurposed Primegreen top to give it justice without losing its instantly recognizable esthetic. Because sustainability and fashion should be integrated into your footwear rather than just existing side by side.

These shoes are easily purchasable from the e-commerce stores of Adidas and other partnering retail chains for $95. You can also find them on Amazon, even at discounted prices.

These are some of the best-selling white sneakers, which are not only adored by sneaker enthusiasts but also by casual wearers.

Poll : 0 votes