Where to buy Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 1 “Causing Trouble” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Breanna Stewart, a standout in the WNBA, debuted her first signature shoe, the PUMA Stewie 1, earlier this year. The second colorway of the silhouette “Causing Trouble” is now getting ready to go on sale this November. This variant will be dressed in a Mauve Pop/Puma Black color scheme.

The new “Causing Trouble” variant of PUMA Stewie 1 signature silhouette is all set to rock the sneaker market on November 3, 2022. These pairs will be sold for $120 on PUMA's online stores and select retailers.

Breanna Stewart’s PUMA Stewie 1 “Causing Trouble” edition will arrive in Mauve Pop and Black overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 1 Causing Trouble shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

While professional sportsmen in leagues like the NBA, MLB, and NFL have released their signature silhouettes for decades, athletic footwear and apparel businesses are now emphasizing on reducing the disparity between women's and men's sports.

Speaking of the WNBA, popular women athletes like Elena Delle Donne and Candace Parker have recently received signature shoes from sneaker giants Nike and Adidas, respectively. However, Breanna Stewart's Puma Stewie 1 in the "Quiet Fire" hue was the very first female athlete's signature shoe from the German activewear label in almost ten years.

With the "Causing Trouble" special edition for the second iteration of the shoe, the brand is reversing the narrative and emphasizing Stewart's provocative attitude on the court.

The description of the PUMA Stewie 1 “Causing Trouble” shoes on the brand’s website reads,

“The first women’s signature basketball shoe in more than 10 years, Stewie 1 Causing Trouble celebrates Breanna Stewart’s disruptive nature on the court. While the debut colorway, Quiet Fire, highlighted her humble approach, our second drop flips the script to focus on the basketball star’s more unrestrained side. A purple gradient treatment with shades of violet and lavender embodies this boldness for an anything-but-reserved aesthetic.”

Take a look at the arriving pink shoes (Image via PUMA)

The uppers of the latest hoop-inspired sneakers are made of fused and TPU reinforcements in addition to purple-gradient engineered mesh. The distinctive PUMA formstrip is positioned along the midfoot area. This embellishment is made of TPU in identical tones as the tongue flap and lace set.

The purple gradients of the mesh and the pink sculpted TPU topping on the heel counter are both contrasted by the bright blue leather strip used for the topmost eyelets. Breanna Stewart's emblem is present on the tongue flap as well as on the insole to finalize the upper.

Rounding out the shoe is a pink NITRO foam midsole that is banded together with a matching outer sole unit for the final touches.

The second colorway of Breanna Stewart’s PUMA Stewie 1, dubbed “Causing Trouble,” will be available for purchase from November 3 onwards. With a selling price of $120, these women's exclusive basketball shoes will be sold via PUMA's online stores and select retail partners.

