Where to buy Candace Parker x Adidas Exhibit B sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Basketball superstar Candace Parker is continuing her partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas for part two of the Candace Parker collection. The collection, dubbed Part II, will bring forth a new signature sneaker, dubbed Exhibit B.

In the revelation of the part II collection, Adidas revealed six new colorways for the Exhibit B sneakers and the entire collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas/CONFIRMED on August 1, 2022. The colloborative efforts by the dynamic duo is a step towards empowering women in basketball and inspiring every young hooper.

More about the upcoming Candace Parker x Adidas Part II collaboration with debuting Exhibit B sneakers

Upcoming Candace Parker x Adidas Part II collaboration with debuting Exhibit B sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Part II of the collaborative effort by the dynamic duo is influenced by the WNBA Chicago Sky player's personal journey and a dedication to everyone who has helped her in her journey, especially the pro player's daughter, Lailaa. In an official press release, Parker spoke about the upcoming collection,

"I’m thrilled to announce my second collection with adidas. Women and girls need more athletes who look, work, think, dream and play like them now more than ever. Our hope is to empower the future of women in basketball and inspire every young hooper to create their own legacy."

A key introduction with the upcoming Part II collection is Parker's newest signature silhouette, dubbed Exhibit B. Part II comprises of a court-worthy footwear collection, accompanied by a pre- and post-game apparel collection in an inclusive size range.

The encore collection is rooted in a shared commitment of empowering women athletes and hoopers. The collection pieces include three custom colorways and three team-inspired colorways, which employ Lightstrike cushioning for dynamic handling.

Each colorway is inspired by Parker's personal journey, including her biggest journey yet as a mother to her 13-year-old daughter, Lailaa Nicole. The most prominent colorway, dubbed the "For Lailaa Nicole," has received an emerald green/silver color scheme in honor of her daughter.

In a press release during WNBA 2022 All-Star Weekend in her hometown of Chicago, the WNBA star player talked about the shoe,

"To have her be a part of my journey, obviously the stories that we have are endless, to be able to represent some of that is super special. I also think it’s necessary because she’s a huge part of my inspiration and why I’m able to do what I do every day and be confident doing it."

The second custom colorway, dubbed the Game Royalty, arrives in a purple and gold color scheme, a nod to the African queens. Following the Game Royalty is a Windy City colorway, which is clad in a blue and shadow navy color scheme and commemorates the hometown hero's 2022 league title.

The custom colorways are rounded out by three unique Exhibit B "Elevated Team" colorways, which emphasizes the importance of teamwork and a nod to her team, Chicago Sky.

All six colorways of the Exhibit B utlilzes a mid-top silhouette form and the latest technology by the German sportswear giant. Technological aspects includes the Lightstrike cushioning to the midsole, which ensures that the sneakers are court-ready. Other than the six new colorways, the collection also includes a new apparel line, whose details are yet to be revealed.

The collaborative sneakers, clad in Gray One/Silver Metallic/Team Dark Green colorway, are slated to be released on Adidas' official e-commerce site, in-store, and DICK's Sporting Goods on August 1, 2022, at 7 am GMT. Apparel prices range from $35-$75, with shoes priced at $120.

