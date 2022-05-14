Why is Brittney Griner being detained in Russia? WNBA star's request for house arrest denied, detention extended for another month 

On Friday, May 13, Brittney Griner's lawyer told the Associated Press that her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month. Her lawyer Alexander Boykov also insinuated that this short extension in custody could hint at the trial commencing soon.

For the unacquainted, Griner is a renowned Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player who is currently being detained in Russia. According to Boykov, Griner has not expressed any grievances with her detention. As of now, she has been in custody for over three months.

Following the update, Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas addressed the professional basketball player's detainment on Twitter.

Lindsay Kagawa Colas (she/her) @kagawacolas The U.S. Government has determined that #BrittneyGriner has been officially designated as “Wrongfully Detained” regardless of the Russian legal system proceedings status. She has now been held for 85 days. [1/2] The U.S. Government has determined that #BrittneyGriner has been officially designated as “Wrongfully Detained” regardless of the Russian legal system proceedings status. She has now been held for 85 days. [1/2]

Colas further said:

"We expect The @WhiteHouse to use all options available to immediately and safely bring Brittney home. This will help protect the sanctity of sport and support the confidence of all athletes traveling abroad…"

Brittney Griner's charges explained

In February, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested at the Moscow airport after she was allegedly found with vape cartridges containing oil from cannabis extract in her luggage. At the time, Brittney Griner was charged with smuggling drugs, which could lead to a sentence of around three to ten years in prison.

The 31-year-old player may also be fined RUB4,000 – RUB5,000 (€55 – €70) or even more if she is proven guilty of smuggling the cartridges into the country. As per Drug Policy Facts, possession of drugs beyond "0.5 grams of heroin, opium or desomorphine" is considered a criminal offense in Russia.

According to Associated Press,

"Griner appeared for the brief hearing at a court outside Moscow handcuffed, wearing an orange hoodie and holding her face down."

Meanwhile, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared a statement on May 3 where she said:

"As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community. We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time."

Denial of house arrest request put forward by Brittney Griner's legal counsel

Aya Abdeen (she/her) @ayaabdeen__

We want Brittney Griner home. #WeAreBG Seeing this photo of Brittney Griner breaks my heart. It's so infuriating and frustratingWe want Brittney Griner home. Seeing this photo of Brittney Griner breaks my heart. It's so infuriating and frustrating💔We want Brittney Griner home. 🙏 #WeAreBG https://t.co/6h0DUEYnOh

As per reports, Brittney Griner's legal team appealed for house arrest on May 12. However, the plea was rejected by the Russian court. Instead, the Phoenix Mercury member is expected to be detained till the second week of June.

In a statement to CNN, Russia's foreign ministry said:

"She was caught red-handed while trying to smuggle hash oil. In Russia, this is a crime."

However, the charges are yet to be proven in the Russian court of law.

Griner is not the first person to have been arrested over drug charges in Russia recently. In January, Mark Fogel, a former employee of the US Embassy in Moscow, was accused of selling marijuana to school children.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee