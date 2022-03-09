Brittney Griner's mug shot released by Russian state media sparks concern and support online

Russian media recently shared an alleged mug shot of Brittney Griner. This is the first time the WNBA star has been spotted in public following her detainment in February 2022.
Russian news channel Russia 24 aired a picture of Griner’s mug shot and according to CNN, the booking photo was captured at a Russian police station, as reported by the state media.
The mug shot is highly significant since Griner has not been seen in the last few weeks. She was arrested amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking about the efforts to bring her back home, TMZ spoke with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that the State Department is doing everything possible to bring Griner back to the U.S.
Twitter users show support to Brittney Griner
As soon as Russia 24 aired Brittney Griner’s mug shot, people began to show their support and concern for her, and Twitter was flooded with several posts:
It remains unknown when she was arrested, even though the customs stated she was detained in February 2022. She was charged with carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil inside her luggage.
The Russian Federal Customs Service announced her arrest on March 5 amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to Russian customs officials, the drug dog alerted her luggage containing hash oil. Russian officials have also said that they have launched a drug trafficking investigation. If found guilty, Griner might face a lengthy prison sentence.
The liquid was identified as narcotic cannabis oil by an expert and the charges could carry a potential jail term of five to ten years. Griner's identity was initially not mentioned. However, officials noted that she was a two-time Olympic basketball champion for the United States and a WNBA player.
Customs service later released a video where airport security services were going through passengers' luggage who looked like Griner.