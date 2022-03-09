Brittney Griner's mug shot released by Russian state media sparks concern and support online

Russian media recently shared an alleged mug shot of Brittney Griner. This is the first time the WNBA star has been spotted in public following her detainment in February 2022.

Russian news channel Russia 24 aired a picture of Griner’s mug shot and according to CNN, the booking photo was captured at a Russian police station, as reported by the state media.

Lucy Kafanov 🏳️‍🌈 ⚢ @LucyKafanov twitter.com/CNN/status/150… CNN @CNN CNN's @LucyKafanov reports why the growing rift between the US and Russia makes it more difficult to secure the release of three Americans held in Russian custody, including WNBA star Brittney Griner. CNN's @LucyKafanov reports why the growing rift between the US and Russia makes it more difficult to secure the release of three Americans held in Russian custody, including WNBA star Brittney Griner. https://t.co/RFyVTDnc1y I've been scouring Russian-language media and now we have our first glimpse of Brittney Griner since her February arrest in Moscow after Russian state TV released a police mug shot of the WNBA Star. Our report for @OutFrontCNN I've been scouring Russian-language media and now we have our first glimpse of Brittney Griner since her February arrest in Moscow after Russian state TV released a police mug shot of the WNBA Star. Our report for @OutFrontCNN twitter.com/CNN/status/150…

Brittney Griner's Alleged Mug Shot Released By Russian State Media Why do these high profile individuals do thee lowest and dumbest things? I wouldn’t take myself let alone DRUGS into an enemy country.Brittney Griner's Alleged Mug Shot Released By Russian State Media tmz.com/2022/03/08/bri… via @TMZ Why do these high profile individuals do thee lowest and dumbest things? I wouldn’t take myself let alone DRUGS into an enemy country.Brittney Griner's Alleged Mug Shot Released By Russian State Media tmz.com/2022/03/08/bri… via @TMZ

The mug shot is highly significant since Griner has not been seen in the last few weeks. She was arrested amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking about the efforts to bring her back home, TMZ spoke with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who said that the State Department is doing everything possible to bring Griner back to the U.S.

Twitter users show support to Brittney Griner

As soon as Russia 24 aired Brittney Griner’s mug shot, people began to show their support and concern for her, and Twitter was flooded with several posts:

Tevin Campbell @tevincampbelll 🏾Lord please protect Brittney Griner 🏾Lord please protect Brittney Griner 🙏🏾Lord please protect Brittney Griner

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman Today would be a good day to bring Brittney Griner home. If a Top-5 men’s player in the world had been detained in Russia right now - for any reason — it would be getting more urgent coverage. IMO. Today would be a good day to bring Brittney Griner home. If a Top-5 men’s player in the world had been detained in Russia right now - for any reason — it would be getting more urgent coverage. IMO.

Alexis @alexishoopss Brittney Griner has traveled back and forth to and from Russia for years with no issue. I can't believe some people are just taking the word of Russian law enforcement at face value and talking about her like a criminal when the whole thing is sketchy as hell. Brittney Griner has traveled back and forth to and from Russia for years with no issue. I can't believe some people are just taking the word of Russian law enforcement at face value and talking about her like a criminal when the whole thing is sketchy as hell.

S.E. Cupp @secupp Lindsay Crouse @lindsaycrouse “Imagine if Tom Brady were being held by Russian officials right now.” nymag.com/intelligencer/… “Imagine if Tom Brady were being held by Russian officials right now.” nymag.com/intelligencer/… It’s way worse. She’s a woman, a POC and LGBTQ. Russia will use their own awful, barbaric laws against her in their courts. We must all fight for Brittney Griner’s release. twitter.com/lindsaycrouse/… It’s way worse. She’s a woman, a POC and LGBTQ. Russia will use their own awful, barbaric laws against her in their courts. We must all fight for Brittney Griner’s release. twitter.com/lindsaycrouse/…

James Kay @James_M_Kay Someone just asked me about the basketball implications of Brittney Griner’s situation 🙄 We are not even close to being able to have that conversation. Her safety is the only thing we should be focused on right now. Someone just asked me about the basketball implications of Brittney Griner’s situation 🙄 We are not even close to being able to have that conversation. Her safety is the only thing we should be focused on right now.

roxane gay @rgay I can’t believe Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for 3 weeks and the news is just now breaking here. What a nightmare scenario. I cannot even imagine what she must be feeling rn. I can’t believe Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for 3 weeks and the news is just now breaking here. What a nightmare scenario. I cannot even imagine what she must be feeling rn.

Arielle (Ari) Chambers @ariivory Woke up thinking about nothing but Brittney Griner. Lord please cover BG, both physically and mentally. It’s unfathomable what she’s going thru. Let’s keep her lifted. We love you BG. We love you. Woke up thinking about nothing but Brittney Griner. Lord please cover BG, both physically and mentally. It’s unfathomable what she’s going thru. Let’s keep her lifted. We love you BG. We love you.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 I really hope Brittney Griner is okay. I really hope Brittney Griner is okay.

It remains unknown when she was arrested, even though the customs stated she was detained in February 2022. She was charged with carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil inside her luggage.

The Russian Federal Customs Service announced her arrest on March 5 amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brittney Griner was arrested back in February at the airport after hash oil was found in her luggage (Image via Barry Gossage/Getty Images)

According to Russian customs officials, the drug dog alerted her luggage containing hash oil. Russian officials have also said that they have launched a drug trafficking investigation. If found guilty, Griner might face a lengthy prison sentence.

The liquid was identified as narcotic cannabis oil by an expert and the charges could carry a potential jail term of five to ten years. Griner's identity was initially not mentioned. However, officials noted that she was a two-time Olympic basketball champion for the United States and a WNBA player.

Customs service later released a video where airport security services were going through passengers' luggage who looked like Griner.

