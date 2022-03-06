What is hash oil? Basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia

Popular basketball star Brittney Griner was recently detained in Moscow for carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil inside her luggage.

The Russian Federal Customs Service stated on March 5 announcing her arrest amidst the Ukraine crisis. It is unknown for how long Griner has been in custody and the customs service said she was arrested in February 2022.

The statement mentions that an inspection of hand luggage carried by a US citizen arriving on a flight from New York confirmed the presence of vapes and a liquid with a specific smell.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Russian media has reported that an American female was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow last month for drug smuggling. The Phoenix Suns confirms the woman is WNBA lesbian star player Brittney Griner. (Arrest photo from a prior assault & domestic violence case.) Russian media has reported that an American female was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow last month for drug smuggling. The Phoenix Suns confirms the woman is WNBA lesbian star player Brittney Griner. (Arrest photo from a prior assault & domestic violence case.) https://t.co/wJNAJJzdNC

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



But the scariest part is that this happened THREE WEEKS AGO, and we are just now hearing about it.



should demand her release immediately. Russia has arrested & detained WNBA player Brittney Griner at the airport after vape cartridges were allegedly found in her luggage.But the scariest part is that this happened THREE WEEKS AGO, and we are just now hearing about it. @POTUS should demand her release immediately. Russia has arrested & detained WNBA player Brittney Griner at the airport after vape cartridges were allegedly found in her luggage.But the scariest part is that this happened THREE WEEKS AGO, and we are just now hearing about it.@POTUS should demand her release immediately.

An expert identified the liquid as narcotic cannabis oil and the charges might carry a potential jail term of five to 10 years. The statement did not identify the detained woman but mentioned that she was a two-time Olympic basketball champion for the United States and a WNBA player.

The customs service released a video on Saturday where airport security services are going through the luggage of a passenger who looks like Brittney Griner.

About hash oil carried by Brittney Griner

Hash oil is a concentrated cannabis extract smoked, vaped, eaten, or rubbed into the skin. Its use is sometimes described as dabbing or burning.

Hash Oil has several benefits as well as some side effects (Image via ValentynVolkov/Getty Images)

The oil comes from cannabis plants and consists of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the same active ingredient as other marijuana products. However, the hash oil is more potent and contains around 90% THC, whereas, in other cannabis products, the THC level is around 12%.

The benefits of hash oil are almost similar to those linked to marijuana. It can trigger a sense of euphoria and help cure nausea, pain, and inflammation.

Oil is more potent than other forms of marijuana, so its effects are also stronger. Eventually, it could provide greater symptom relief for people who use marijuana to treat medical conditions like chronic pain or cancer.

It also has side effects that include altered perception, mood changes, impaired movement, impaired cognition, memory, dizziness, fainting, anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, psychosis, cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), and dependence.

Reactions to Brittney Griner’s arrest

After Griner was detained, US Basketball mentioned on Twitter that they were aware of the legal situation faced by the American in Russia and are monitoring the same. They also said,

“Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and well-being are our primary concerns.”

Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Clas of Wasserman Group, stated to US media that the agency was in contact with Griner. She said,

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA.”

Griner stated that because it is an ongoing legal matter, they cannot comment further but confirmed that they are working on getting her home and that her mental and physical health are their top priorities.

