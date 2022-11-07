Where to buy Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" is the most recent shoe to be included in the list of 2023 sneaker launches prepared by Jordan - the flagship brand of the Swoosh. These shoes will come in a Black and True Red color scheme.

The upcoming Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" edition is set to release in 2023. Although the shoe brand has not revealed the official release date, some renowned Jordan insiders, such as ZSneakerheadz, have reported that these pairs will be available on September 2, 2023.

These classic high-tops will be available for $200 each at Nike and its affiliated retail partners' online and offline locations.

Nike’s Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” colorway will be released in 2023, with black and true red accents

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 8 Playoffs shoes (Image via Twitter/@justfreshkicks)

The Air Jordan 8 was made by Tinker Hatfield and is a popular choice among sneakerheads. The silhouette was released this year in the "Taxi" and "Rui Hachimura" colorways and as the new year approaches, we're getting the first looks at the shoes that will be released in 2023.

The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" along with the Air Jordan 7 "Chambray" from 2006 are expected to be a part of the silhouette's 30th-anniversary collection.

The origin and history of the AJ8, as stated on Jordan Brand’s website reads:

“The Chicago Bulls were just the third team history to claim three straight titles, and M was the first player ever to capture Finals MVP in 3 consecutive seasons. Strapped into his AJ VIlls, he claimed his third straight championship and solidified a reputation for being unstoppable.”

It continues:

“The 1993 release of the Air Jordan VIII culminated the end of the first epoch of Michael Jordan's career and sneaker line.”

The pair was made famous by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. It will be released for the first time since 2013 and made with the original tooling from the 1990s. Furthermore, the pair have a jet-black nubuck upper and a midfoot strap with an embroidered logo.

While the heel tab shares elements with the 1993 model, such as the chenille "True Red" tongue tab, embroidered #23, and graphic embellishments, it has a different vibe altogether, thanks to an all-black aesthetic.

The red and black color scheme on the sole is complemented by a steel chrome accent, which also introduces the violet blue tread tip and golden yellow Jumpman at the base.

Keep an eye out for the next AJ8 "Playoffs" colorway, which is expected to release in September of next year. With a retail price of $200 per pair, these footwear pieces will be available online as well as in select Nike and associated vendor stores.

Interested buyers should also subscribe to Swoosh's official website to stay up to date on the AJ8 "Playoffs" release date.

