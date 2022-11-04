5 best Jordan Zion 2 releases of 2022

The second model in the young NBA player's signature series from Jordan Brand, dubbed Jordan Zion 2, was officially launched earlier this year, notwithstanding Zion Williamson's absence from the competition in his second season.

Engineered for Zion Williamson, these footwear designs are ideal for ballers of almost any expertise that will allow the wearer to unleash new levels of speed and power. A sturdy midsole supports fast-paced action, and an adjustable strap at the top helps secure the foot in. Additionally, it has greater Air cushioning than its previous iterations to aid in soft landings.

So far Zion’s fans have already received various fresh iterations of his second signature shoe. If you’re are planning to cop a pair of these advanced sneakers for your footwear collection, here’s a list of the top five colorways released in the previous months, along with their price and other details.

Voodoo, Fossil, and 3 top five Jordan Zion 2 colorways released in 2022

1) Jordan Zion 2 “Hyper Crimson”

Take a closer look at the Hyper Crimson colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Hyper Crimson” rendition of Zion’s second shoe was introduced on October 19. With a retail price tag of $130, these vibrant shoe designs were sold by Nike.com, and some other partnering sellers.

The model's unique construction features an all-over crimson foundation made using a blend of leather, patent leather, and mesh elements. The Light Blue highlights on the logo and rubber sole unit provide an ideal contrast to the footwear.

Bespoke branding accents on the tongue flaps, insoles and outsole's toe area are additional design elements. The Air Zoom mid-foot straps as well as a brand-new strobel unit in the midsole complete the shoe’s major design elements.

2) Jordan Zion 2 “Dynamic Turquoise”

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Zion 2 Dynamic Turquoise colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Dynamic Turquoise” variant of the silhouette was dropped with a price tag of $120 on July 6. These shoes are currently available for purchase via Nike's e-commerce stores and other affiliated sellers.

The color blocking of this shoe is simple and clear, particularly on the uppers. The tongue flap, the area surrounding the ankle collar, and the heel panel are highlighted with black cloth, while the majority of the top overlays are made of synthetic white leather panels.

Volt and energetic turquoise work together with the pink Jumpman logo on the medial side of the toe box, "Zoom Air" marking on the midfoot velcro strap, and "Air Strobel" labeling on the heel counter of the midsole are added for more details.

The Zion logo's turquoise shade aligns with the traction component on the heel of the shoe, while the Jumpman logo's volt green tone fits with the outsole underneath.

3) Jordan Zion 2 “Black Cement”

The “Black Cement” edition of the shoe is available on Nike’s official web store in multiple sizing options. These pairs debuted on October 20, with a price tag of $120 for each pair.

The top is constructed of ballistic mesh and is coated in a covert black color palette. Here, the sleek suede covers the remainder of the footwear.

The rubber components give the shoe a robust appearance and feel. The contrasting siren red accents on the nylon tongue flap and strap give the wearer some Darth Vader vibes.

A light smoke gray heel counter is embellished with a Jumpman insignia highlighted in red. This clean colorway continues all the way to the midsole, where it is speckled for a unique look, both on and off the hardwood.

4) Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo”

Here's a detailed look at the Voodoo colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo” edition was among the inaugural colorways of the newly designed silhouette, which arrived on June 22. These limited edition pairs were offered at a retail price of $140 via Nike's online store and some other retail outlets.

The upper of the Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo" includes details inspired by the African religion. The shoe is wrapped up in materials that look and feel like a voodoo doll. Zion 2's foliated design includes hemp canvases, hairy interiors and exteriors, as well as suede fabrics.

Exterior stitching enhances the thematic design. The insoles and heel counters each have voodoo doll logos alongside Zion's signature logos all over.

5) Jordan Zion 2 “Fossil”

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Zion 2 Fossil colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

On October 27, the “Fossil” colorway of Zion’s shoe went on sale. With a fixed price tag of $120, this timeless color scheme is currently available on the shoe label’s website.

Despite having a leather upper, the entire shoe is covered in fossil and sail hues. A perforated leather forefoot strap that wraps around the toe top for tighter support is finished in a tonal fossil tone, with the Zoom Air logo attached to its end. Just above this, the mesh tongue flap features an animal-like print on the top portion, which is also present on the heel counter and back of the shoe.

The "ZW" emblem from Zion appears on the tongue flap, insole, midsole area surrounding the toe box, and on the traction pattern of the outsole, among other places on the top.

The fact that the footwear appears with a gold hang tag with the "ZW" emblem helps to make the remark "I've never been this drippy" in golden writing visible on the insole as well. The rubber outsole is clothed in red and white, while the Zoom Air cushioned midsole is a two-tone blue and white color.

Above, we have listed only the top five 2022 colorways of the recently developed silhouette. More variants are available on Nike’s official website. In addition to this, colorways like “Pelicans” and “Holographic” are also expected to hit the shelves in the next few weeks.

