Where to buy Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike’s Jordan Brand is constantly building up on its partnership with Zion Williamson with another exclusive “Pelicans” colorway of Jordan Zion 2 sneaker design. Both navy and maroon hues are used to make these footwear pieces more enticing.

The highly anticipated “Pelicans” colorway of the Jordan Zion 2 silhouette is expected to hit the shelves later this year. As of now, this variant is set for release on Thursday, November 17, 2022. These shoes will come with a price tag of $120.

Williamson diehards can easily buy these brilliantly colored shoes from Nike's website, as well as from Nike and Jordan Brand stores and select retailers.

Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 will come in a Coconut Milk/Pomegranate-Midnight Navy color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Zion 2 Pelicans shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zion Williamson's second distinctive silhouette, which made its formal debut this past June, has been introduced to the complete spectrum of colors, creating both team-ready and flamboyant variants for his supremacy in basketball.

As evidenced by the player’s Zion 2 catalog featuring "Voodoo," “Hyper Royal,” “Hope Diamond,” and most recent “Hyper Crimson” colorways, Jordan Brand has proven to be more than willing to experiment with new color schemes. Williamson is now prepared to offer the first Pelicans-specific colorway to wear during the 2022–23 season.

The description of Zion’s second silhouette on Nike’s official web page reads,

“Channel new levels of speed and power in shoes designed for Zion and built for ballers at any level. An adjustable strap up top helps lock in your foot, while a firm midsole supports high-paced play. Plus, the Zion 2 has more Air cushioning than its predecessor, so you'll get into the clouds easier and land softer. Make this your #1 pick for the court.”

The complete “Pelicans” iteration is highlighted by a Coconut Milk/Pomegranate-Midnight Navy color scheme. The darker tone of the team's trademark muted gold adorns the mesh structure of the vamp as well as the mudguard, which are centered around a soft cream foundation that boasts color-filled perforated panels and straps of the forefoot.

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans”

Color: Coconut Milk/Pomegranate-Midnight Navy

Style Code: DV0549-164

Release Date: November 17, 2022

The pair features an innovative hook-and-loop front strap to strengthen the wearer's stride. It enables the wearer to use all of their movement without missing any sliding motion.

Jordan Zion 2 also indulges in a contrasting esthetic, switching the organization's traditional navy and maroon color scheme for the harmonizing arrangement on its heel counter, collar areas, tongue flaps, insoles, and tips of the forefoot strap.

Chenille fabrics adorn the tongue tab emblems, whereas the heel counter features a fuzzy Jumpman logo as well as Zion's initials displayed in cursive. The model is supported by a clad gum tread.

The modern and bigger Air Strobel unit embedded in the heel area first appeared on the Zion 2 sneaker. Under the forefoot, Zoom Air cushioning offers responsive, bouncy support.

Ultra-light padding on and off the hardwood is provided by the encased Air-Sole unit in the forefoot.

The “Pelicans” rendition of Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 shoes will arrive on November 17. These sneakers will be offered by the Jordan Brand select retailers, alongside Nike’s online and in-store locations. The shoes will be available in men’s sizes for $120 per pair.

