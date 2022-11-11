Where to buy the Nike Football Generation pack? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike has launched its football boots pack ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 3-piece football boot collection, dubbed the "Elite Generation," will include the Mercurial, Phantom, and Tiempo silhouettes.

The upcoming grand FIFA World Cup 2022 will be starting on November 20, 2022, and will be held in Qatar for the first time. In recent years, Nike has gained massive cultural prominence in the football world, which is why the swoosh label is releasing special and dazzling football cleats to deepen its roots in the cultural game.

The 3-piece Elite Generation football cleat pack will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 14, 2022.

The 3-piece Nike "Elite Generation" football cleat pack will be commemorating the FIFA World Cup 2022

The swoosh label is bringing a modern aesthetic to football boots as they plan to release the Elite Generation pack. All three football boots in the collection will come clad in copper-colored hues alongside special liquid chrome hues.

The pack will include three classic silhouettes, i.e., the Air Zoom Mercurial, the Tiempo Legend 9, and Phantom GT 2, all appearing in matching colorways. The official press release made by the swoosh label introduces the collection:

"Nike football boots are made for the modern game. No matter the playing style, no matter the position, the Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo lineups are designed to serve the next generation of footballers."

The sportswear brand further further talks about its inspiration for the pack, stating:

"The Generation Pack, which will be seen on the pitch this winter and features all three boot silhouettes, is inspired by the next generation of players who are taking the game to new heights."

The 2022 World Cup Elite Generation soccer cleats pack's color scheme has been inspired by the hosts Qatar and the 2022 World Cup trophy. The latter brings the metallic gold color palette upon the cleats, while the former inspires a Space Purple hue upon Tiempo Legend 9 cleats.

A few details are a direct nod to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, such as the GPS coordinates of Nike's HQ seen with "20(xx)²/ Q" lettering. The "20(xx)²" stands for 2022, while the letter "Q" stands for Qatar. Looking at the technical aspects, nothing new has been added to the current generation of cleats.

The first on the list is the Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite cleats, which are reminiscent of the 2000-released copper metallic Match Mercurial boots. These boots can be availed at a retail price of $260.

locoxelfutbolGT @LocoxelFutbol_ Nike presentó su nueva colección de botines 'Generation Pack' para la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022.



Los Air Zoom Mercurial, Phantom GT2 y los Tiempo Legend 9 adoptan al color cobre como protagonista. Nike presentó su nueva colección de botines 'Generation Pack' para la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022.Los Air Zoom Mercurial, Phantom GT2 y los Tiempo Legend 9 adoptan al color cobre como protagonista. https://t.co/ilOz2XkNFl

The Phantom GT 2 silhouette comes in a Metallic Copper/White/Black/Pink Blast color palette, which can be availed at a retail price of $90 to $150. Lastly, the Tiempo Legend 9 cleats are clad in a Space Purple/White/Off Noir/Pink Blast color palette. These cleats will be available at a retail price of $130 to $230.

