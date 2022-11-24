5 best football boots worn by Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is currently a Puma athlete, thanks to a long-term partnership between the sportswear company and the player. For a long time, Brazil's golden boy wore the legendary Mercurial Vapors. He also had several Nike signature models released.

Currently, Neymar wears a pair of Future Z boots, which are renowned for their exceptional comfort and adaptable Fuzionfit+ midfoot pressure band. The Future Z, like Neymar on the field, is a standout pair of football cleats due to its innovative design.

If you enjoy football and want to learn more about Neymar Jr.'s football boots, scroll down to read about the top five football cleats he wore during his professional career.

Nike Mercurial Vapor XIII and 4 other football boots worn by Neymar Jr. over the years

1) Puma Future Z '2022 World Cup Neymar'

The brand-new "NJR Rare" pack's 2022 World Cup Neymar Puma Future Z 1.4 football cleats feature a silver foundation with a distinct accent color on each shoe, inspired by vintage Puma Trick boots worn in previous major championships.

The laces are split between pink on the right shoe and blue on the left, with a matching pattern on the heel.

The silver color in Neymar's 2022 World Cup football cleats, according to Puma, was inspired by space.

The Puma '2022 World Cup Neymar' Future soccer boots are technologically identical to regular models, with the exception of the laces, which are slightly thinner and more stretchy than the original design.

These pairs were recently released on October 20, 2022, with a retail price of around $250.

2) Neymar’s Yellow Nike Boots – Vapor Meu Jogo

Nike's Meu Jogo sneakers made their first appearance in 16 World Cup matches against Mexico in 2018. Neymar scored while wearing them, propelling Brazil to the quarterfinals.

The diamond design of the Brazilian flag appears in these Neymar trademark boots, which are Amarillo, a shade of yellow to represent the Brazilian national team, with black and white embellishments at the heel to represent Neymar Jr's debut professional club, Santos.

3) Nike Mercurial Vapor XIII Jogo Prismático

These predominantly white Neymar Jr boots feature graphic patterns all over them. Neymar Jr.'s player-exclusive boot is full of charm and a bold reflection of all he brings to the field and off it.

The boots' design is a mashup of Neymar Jr.'s leg tattoos and Nike Soccer lore, with words like "Ousadia" (Daring) and "Alegria" (Joy) stamped on the heels.

The boot's logo, which transitions from volt to orange to blue, is inspired by Copa America and includes Copa America-inspired elements such as the Brazil federation badge. A black swoosh on the inner surface completes the design, which also includes a small amount of black on the sole plate.

These cleats were dropped on April 6, 2020. They were sold for $250 each at select Nike Football retail merchants and on the company's official website.

4) Puma Future Z Neymar

The Puma Future Z Neymar shoes were officially launched on June 5, 2021. They were sold by Puma's online stores and partnering retail sellers for a retail price of $200 per set.

The unique Puma Future Z Neymar soccer cleats include the yellow, blue, and green colors of the Brazilian flag on the upper and sole plate.

The outsole is designed to resemble Neymar's signature insignia. The font used in the boot's logo was inspired by the pichaço (graffiti) prevalent in So Paolo's alleys.

Writings on both boot laces add additional customized features. The phrases "Dream Chaser" and "Tudo Passa" (everything passes) emblazoned on the right and left boot laces, respectively, have a special meaning for Neymar Jr.

5) Nike Mercurial Vapor XII Neymar 'Silêncio'

These exclusive pairs were launched on February 21, 2019. With a fixed price tag of $250 for each pair, they were sold at the online locations of Nike and some Nike Football retail merchants.

Neymar's football kicks, the 2019 Nike Mercurial Vapor "Silêncio" (SHHH), are decked out in bright red accents against a gray and black color scheme. Inspired by Neymar's famous tattoo, the upper featured a geometric pattern of 'SHHH's. The same graphic theme is carried over to the midsection of the underside.

These were five of the best football boots worn by the iconic Neymar Jr in past years. If you’re a Neymar diehard, you can surely check out some trusted retailers and stockists to buy any of the cleats from the aforementioned list.

