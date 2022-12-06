Nike KD15 “B.A.D.” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Brooklyn Nets protagonist Kevin Durant debuted his new signature Nike KD15 silhouette earlier in 2022. The freshly crafted colorway is dubbed "B.A.D." and is scheduled to be launched next year.

After receiving "Cardo," "Aunt Pearl," "Community Pink," and other interesting colorways in the previous months, this will be the latest addition to the KD15 catalog. This shoe was recently teased by a popular sneaker insider, @kicksdong, via its social media pages. The latest iteration is entirely covered in a Space Purple/Oxygen Purple-Purple Cosmos color scheme.

The new Nike KD15 "B.A.D." is all set to make its debut in the coming year. Although the confirmed launch date of these sneakers is being kept under wraps by Nike, they will be delivered by the offline and online stores of the shoe label and its chosen retail partners.

These purple sneakers will be purchasable for $150 per pair. You can easily buy them in men's sizes following their release date.

Nike KD15 "B.A.D." sneakers will arrive in distinct hues of purple

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike KD15 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

With superstars like LeBron James getting signature silhouettes, Nike Basketball has been a dominant force in the market. Kevin Durant has given basketball players worldwide access to reasonably priced sneakers that perform well on the court and look amazing.

With a tonal purple color blocking and additional features, Durant is introducing some B.A.D. accents to his most recent iteration of the notoriously popular Nike KD15.

This "B.A.D." variant features velvet on the tongue, mesh, TPU, and leather all across the outer, wrapped in tonal purple hues. The fused overlay strengthens the toe box, the mesh sockliner, and the lace set running down the tongue flap. It also adds richer purple accents to the soft hued base layer.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Speaking of tongue flaps, the velvet material has a rose embroidered all over it, and the tongue tag uses the acronym "B.A.D." instead of the usual K.D. emblems. However, we are unsure what Durant is trying to tell with this thematic color blocking.

The attached hangtag and the area beneath the outsole include additional flower motifs and "B.A.D." lettering. The name of Tony, Kevin Durant's brother, is sewn into the mesh on the tongue liner, which may be a clue as to who this variant represents.

The rest of the shoe is the same: a leather heel and collar holding nylon pull tabs and a TPU exoskeleton with Swoosh accents on the midfoot. The white foam midsole and semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the brand new Nike KD15 "B.A.D." colorway that will be released during spring next year. Fans will have to stick around for the final launch date. To do this, one must quickly sign up on the Swoosh label's official website to keep yourself posted on the arriving colorway.

Poll : 0 votes