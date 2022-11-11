Where to buy Nike KD 15 “All-Star” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike is incessantly working on Kevin Durant’s recently developed Nike KD 15 silhouette with new colorways and styles.

After debuting its “Aunt Pearl,” “Black Light Blue,” “Psychic Purple,” “Napheesa Collier,” and more colorways in the previous months. Now, the Swoosh label is getting ready for an all-new “All-Star” rendition, arriving next year.

Some early reports suggest that these basketball shoes will launch on February 17, 2023. These intricately designed sneakers will be offered with a price tag of $160 for each pair. Fans can easily avail of these shoes from Nike’s online and offline locations, in addition to their partnering retail marketplaces.

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 “All-Star” variant will arrive with Sail and Citron Tint

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the Nike KD 15 All-Star colorway (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Kevin Durant has released 15 different silhouettes from his Nike KD series to date. Most recently, early images of the Nike KD 15 "All-Star" surfaced on the internet. His newest model is expected to join a large lineup of releases planned for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The low-top basketball variant is available in its typical construction, which features variations of light orewood brown, metallic gold, sundial, sail, and citron hue throughout its multi-material construction.

While the TPU exoskeleton in the medial and lateral part of the profile receives a marbled treatment with multi-color impact, the base layer of the sneaker is primarily covered in a sail-colored mesh. A royal-looking golden Nike Swoosh in the center of this is surrounded by purplish tones on the tongue flap and sock liner.

Additional branding elements include a gold "KD" symbol on top of the aforementioned tongue flap as well as a design of a sticker from the Nike Basketball archives on the insole.

A white midsole with Zoom Air cushioning and a multicolored rubber outer sole unit completes the overall design. The heel is covered in a gray felt substance.

The full-length AirZoom Strobel unit, which is sewn firmly to the upper, reduces extra weight while supplying full-foot responsiveness. The full-length foam creates a plush, cozy feel and replenishes energy optimally for long-lasting performance. A lighter, more reactive ride improves the underfoot experience thanks to the mix.

When you fasten your laces and wrap your foot around your feet, you will experience a unique midfoot confinement system that Nike has implemented in KD14 in place of the strap. The flexible top fits snugly around the foot to complement the propulsion mechanism.

On February 17, 2023, Nike and authorized Nike Basketball retailers will offer the Nike KD 15 All-Star online and in-store. The retail cost, which is in men's sizes, is $160. You can also subscribe to Swoosh’s official website to stay posted on this KD 15 release.

Poll : 0 votes