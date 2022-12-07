Nike x England 2022 World Cup kit : Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Beaverton’s activewear juggernaut Nike joined forces with the National football team of England to create their 2022 World Cup collection. The kit comprises of football shirts, socks, and shorts. All of these items are made using the typical blue, white, and red color palette of the country.

The recently debuted Nike x England 2022 World Cup kit was dropped online as well as in physical outlets of Nike and a couple of other Nike Football retail chains. Even though the FIFA World Cup at Qatar is already underway, you still have time to get your hands on your favorite England jerseys.

These football shirts were offered with a retail price tag ranging from £74.95 (around $91.78) to £114.95 (approx. $140.76) for adults, and around £59.95 (approx. $73.41) apiece for older kids' sizes.

Nike x England 2022 World Cup kit embraced the nation’s traditional blue, white, and red colors for football shirts

The current England jersey, which was formally presented in September before the World Cup, seems to be a powerful fusion of '90s nostalgia, sustainable design principles, and Dri-FIT sweat-wicking engineering, that sets it apart from every other shirt Nike has ever produced.

The Swoosh label’s official web page described the England 2022 Football shirt as:

“Never done working as one. Like other shirts from our Match collection, this one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch.”

Speaking of the design and inspiration of the new jersey kit, the site reads:

“The new 2022 England National Team Collection draws on the Three Lions' youthful energy and collective commitment to stand up for what's right.”

It's important to note that there are two different versions of both the away and home jerseys. Both these jerseys can either be “Stadium” or “Match” variant, depending upon their fit.

For the unfamiliar, the “Stadium” variant is a looser version, while the “Match” jersey is designed for a more athletic use and has the same reinforced knit as Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology, as the players do.

The price of an England Match Shirt is approximately £114.95 (approx. $140.76), while the price of an England Stadium Shirt is around £74.95 (around $91.78).

1) England 2022 World Cup Home Kit

Take a closer look at the Home kit (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "White/Blue Fury/Blue Void" color scheme for the Nike England 2022 home kit combines white with navy and sky blue, and is reminiscent of the late 1990s.

The England 2022 World Cup home kit has a dark to light blue gradient on the sleeves. The colors are reproduced on the split-in-the-center cuffs.

The home football jersey for England's 2022 World Cup has a pattern similar to the Swoosh label’s 22-23 club kits. The shorts are being sold for £34.32 (around $42.03), alongside the jerseys, whose prices are mentioned above.

2) England 2022 World Cup Away Kit

Here's a detailed look at the away kit (Image via Sportskeeda)

The symbols and additional design features on the Nike England national soccer team's 2022 away jersey seem to be red, navy, and light blue. It's the first mostly red England away jersey since the 2018 World Cup.

The England 2022 World Cup away jersey is completed with red shorts and red socks.

The bright blue accents of New England Home Jersey pay homage to teams of the past while being made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. This also highlights the ecological awareness and sustainable take of the company and the associated football team. Fans can also find these kits with resellers and stockists like EBay.

