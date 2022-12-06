Adidas x Nigo x Japan 2022 FIFA world cup collection: where to buy and all

German activewear juggernaut Adidas partnered up with Japan's National Football team and renowned Japanese fashion designer Nigo earlier this year to launch the 2022 FIFA World Cup collection.

The Adidas x Nigo x Japan Football team's collaborative lineup debuted on October 28, 2022. The prices for this diverse selection ranged from 3,300 to 17,600 JPY (approximately $22 - $117 USD). These items were released on Adidas Japan's online stores as well as the brand's Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Adidas x Nigo x Japan 2022 FIFA World Cup collection offers jerseys, shorts, and beanies in pink and green

Take a closer look at the latest jerseys, tracksuit uppers, and t-shirts of the World Cup collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Recent football-fashion collaborations include Martine Rose's Nike "Lost Lionesses" England jersey and three extremely popular football jerseys from Gucci's collaboration with Palace, with Adidas' latest Japan 2022 FIFA World Cup collection raising the stakes.

The Japan National Team Special Edition, created in partnership with Nigo, the founder of BAPE and artistic director of Kenzo, features a comprehensive uniform as well as some distinctively Nigo streetwear that rivals the best of the best in football apparel, including Venezia FC.

The description of the Japanese Performance Jersey on Adidas’ official web page reads:

“The iconic cherry blossom gives life to this Japan authentic football jersey's design. A collaboration between adidas and Japanese creator NIGO®, it stands out in vibrant pink and green. Created to keep you fresh on the pitch, this shirt is made of lightweight fabric with cooling HEAT.RDY. The "22" on the back nods to a special year in the international football calendar, and a hand-drawn signoff on the inside back collar adds a special finishing touch.”

Take a look at the shorts and beanies offered under the collection (Image via Adidas)

Despite the use of bursts of "wonder mauve" and "crew green" in this World Cup collection, the collection is surprisingly simple for a national team.

The color scheme of the lineup is inspired by the cherry blossom, Japan's national flower, as well as the sweet and sour Sakuramochi, one of Japan's favorite sweets that Nigo claims "demonstrates the absolute best of Japanese craftsmanship." The cherry blossom is a recurring theme in the collection, distinguished by its distinct silhouette composed of five of Nigo's iconic hearts.

The collection contains 12 items, which range from tracksuits to tracksuit bottoms to t-shirts, shorts, and jerseys. To commemorate the FIFA World Cup competition in 2022, the number "22" is prominently displayed in the numbered outfit. Each football jersey in the collection has the OGIN signature emblazoned on the interior of the collar.

Nigo's OGIN tag, which is tucked away in numerous pockets and sleeves, is one of the most endearing small little touches in the piece.

The collection will please team supporters because it is made of recycled polyester, demonstrating the team and designers' environmental consciousness.

Poll : 0 votes