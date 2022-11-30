5 best Christmas-themed Adidas sneakers of all time

There is no greater joy for sneakerheads than showing off their special winter edition sneakers as Christmas approaches. Every year, major shoe brands release holiday-themed footwear and delight sneakerheads with unique silhouettes.

Adidas offers a ton of sneakers with a holiday theme practically every year, similar to other footwear behemoths. The brand has so far dressed its most popular models, such as the D.O.N. #Issue 3, Forum Hi 84, and others, in holiday-inspired ensembles. Scroll down to see our list of the top five Adidas releases with a Christmas color scheme if you want to jazz up your holiday preparations with a fresh set of sneakers.

D Rose Son of Chi and four other Christmas-themed sneakers released by Adidas over the years

1) Adidas Trae Young 1 “Christmas”

Here's a detailed look at the Trae Young 1 themed shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Trae Young 1 “Christmas” debuted on December 11, 2021. With a retail price tag of $140, these brilliantly executed sneakers were offered by the online stores of the shoe brand.

This pair engages in a statement-making configuration throughout the airy mesh top and dual-cushioned sole unit, similar to the majority of the Atlanta Hawks guard's ideas with the German sportswear juggernaut thus far. The cheerful Santa Claus, Snowman, and candy cane designs made with their respective hues appear on these shoes.

Functional elements along and on the tongue, as well as the heel, sport a vivid ruby hue that expresses the top-to-bottom print. For the bottom, the herringbone, linear, and radial traction choose a striking green, while the LightStrike and BOOST padding in the midsole choose a winter-friendly white.

2) Adidas NMD R1 “Christmas Sweater”

Take a closer look at the Christmas Sweater colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Christmas Sweater” colorway of the Adidas NMD R1 silhouette was released in December 2021, with a price label of $140. These sneakers were sold by the online stores of the brand and some of its partnering sellers.

The knitted outer of this limited-edition Adidas NMD R1 shoe is entirely decorated with patterns and motifs that are reminiscent of the festive season in red and white. The Trefoil branding of the brand receives a cheery makeover and is placed on the tongue tabs in keeping with the theme.

Snowflakes are also festooned on the heel pull tabs. Red and navy EVA foam, a trademark white BOOST midsole, and a black rubber outsole complete the final design elements.

3) Adidas D.O.N. #Issue 3 GCA “Christmas”

Here's a detailed look at the D.O.N. #Issue 3 Christmas shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas D.O.N. #Issue 3 silhouette was also dressed in the holiday-inspired makeup. These playful sneakers were offered with a price tag of $100 and they were traded via Adidas' webstores and a few of its chosen retail shops.

The entire shoe was wrapped up in a Red/White/Gold color scheme. Although most of the uppers are made using red hues, the other two white and gold embellishments appear on the sole units. The knitted upper features Santa Claus, jingle bells, and stick candy motifs that make these sneakers more appealing.

4) D Rose Son OF Chi "Christmas"

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's time to enjoy the holidays with a fresh pair of sneakers. Derrick Rose and the Adidas Basketball line bring back elements from the D Rose 7 Christmas edition.

The Cloud White/Pulse Aqua/Cloud White colorway of the D Rose Son of Chi shoes radiates like a snowflake and gives sneakerheads the ideal holiday sensation.

Regarding the design of these sneakers, the pearlized heel and the ice rubber outer sole unit sparkle in the dark to demonstrate how light the Son of Chi may be. The midsole's light bounce also gives the shape a contemporary twist.

Sneakerheads can purchase these shoes for $100 at a few retail locations.

5) Adidas Forum Hi 84 “Red Patent”

Take a closer look at the Forum Hi shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Red Patent” colorway of the Adidas Forum Hi 84 silhouette was introduced in December 2021, for $120.

These dual-toned holiday special sneakers were predominantly red. The uppers featured red patent leather construction that was further accentuated by touches of white all over. All the branding accents were primarily done in white, along with the tongue flaps and collar areas.

A lace set of matching white tones were added to the top of the tongues. Finally, the white midsoles were glued to the red outer sole unit to complete the overall design.

These are some of the best festive-themed sneakers released by the shoe manufacturer over the years. The aforementioned sneakers can be easily bought from resellers like GOAT, EBay, and StockX. It's worth noting that the prices of these sneakers will vary with different stockists.

