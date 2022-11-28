Christmas 2022 gift ideas: Under $200 sneakers for him

Sneakers are comfortable, versatile, and always in style, making them the best Christmas gift. They are one of the best accessories to wear all the time, and thanks to the trends set by high-end companies, sneakers have gained pop-culture relevance.

These sneakers have been sported by every celebrity, stylist, and influencer for every occasion, be it a casual outing or a full-fledged fashion show. Christmas is the perfect time for one to show love to their close ones, including friends and family. If one needs to showcase their love for sneakerheads, gifting them sneakers would be the best way to go.

These sneakers can be prohibitively expensive, and thus, Sportskeeda has formed a list of the five best shoes men can be gifted for under $200 on the occasion of Christmas.

Top 5 sneakers for men under $200 as a Christmas gift

1) Air Jordan 3 Fire Red

Air Jordan 3 Fire Red



Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red”

Color: White/Fire Red-Black

Style Code: DN3707-160

Release Date: September 10, 2022

The highly anticipated "Fire Red" colorway of the Air Jordan 3 iteration was launched on September 10, 2022. The retro model came clad in Chicago Bulls-inspired colors with a White/Fire Red/Cement Grey/Black color scheme. The silhouette featured the usual traditional elephant print upon the toe caps and the lower heels.

The Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" sneakers were released on Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $210, and can currently be found at StockX for $200.

2) Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Why So Sad?

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Why So Sad? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Scottish skater John Rattray's Why So Sad? collaborated with Nike to launch an iteration of the SB Dunk Low. The dynamic duo's latest project is centered around raising awareness about mental health. The official Nike site introduces the silhouette,

"From backboards to skateboards and even backyard BBQs, the SB Dunk Low 'Why So Sad?' delivers a symbolic look that's meant to uplift your spirit as you get after it."

The swooshes on both the profiles come in a wear-away fashion, as they will transform from Coastal Blue to Speed Yellow. The silhouette was released on Nike SNKRS on November 4, 2022, at a retail price of $120. Currently, it can be purchased at StockX for $193.

3) Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low White

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low White

Supreme and the Swoosh label collaborated again in 2020 to release a triple-white iteration of the Air Force 1 silhouette. The dynamic duo collaborated to pay homage to the NYC classic. Supreme's world-renowned Box logo is featured on the side of the traditional all-white Air Force 1.

The silhouette is constructed out of all-white leather material with matching detailing and soles. The outside heel also features another Supreme box logo. The sneakers were released on March 5, 2020, at a retail price of $96. Currently, the shoe can be purchased at StockX for $164.

4) Air Jordan 1 High OG Denim

Air Jordan 1 High OG Denim (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's namesake label released the AJ1 silhouette in a Denim makeover in unisex sizes. The silhouette is constructed out of a white leather base with denim overlays. The official site introduces the shoe,

"Recast for summertime style, the Air Jordan 1 puts a premium spin on an all-time classic. Outfitted with washed denim, its timeless look will age to perfection. Embroidered details and a Jordan bamboo hoop deubré done with Gold metallic finishes put these kicks into a league of their own. Another timeless design to add to your collection of AJ1s."

The sneakers feature medium-washed frayed denim and the look is completed with metallic gold lace dubraes. The sneakers were launched on September 22, 2022, at a retail price of $180. Currently, they can be purchased at StockX for $187.

5) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Mono Cinder

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Mono Cinder

Now that Kanye West and Adidas' partnership is over for good, the Yeezy production has been put on hold. This Christmas, you can surprise your beloved sneakerhead with a Yeezy shoe by purchasing them via a reseller site like StockX. The silhouette will become one of their most treasured items since 350 v2 was also one of the silhouettes to achieve the most success.

The Mono Cinder comes in a dark palette with a monochromatic look. The silhouette was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on June 24, 2021, and can currently be purchased for $174 at StockX.

Aside from the aforementioned silhouettes, sneakerheads will enjoy a variety of other sneakers that cost less than $200. You can also buy one of the upcoming silhouettes from the official e-commerce sites of Nike, SNKRS, Adidas, Puma, and more.

