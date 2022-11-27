5 best Christmas-themed Nike sneakers of all time

Nike is known to celebrate every occasion, religion, and special occasion by releasing a bunch of themed sneakers.

Whether it is Valentine's Day, Halloween, or Hangul Day of Korea, the label is ahead of every other footwear label and releases many footwear models. Hence, it cannot be a surprise to see that the label has introduced many spirited makeovers to its classic silhouettes for Christmas, considering it is an American company.

At Christmas, people are as spirited and happy as they can be, and they choose to be their silliest, most carefree selves. The swoosh label, therefore, releases multi-colored and unique sneakers for the silly season. Most importantly, these sneakers become a great source of gifts for everyone, especially sneakerheads.

Sportskeeda has compiled a list of five of the best Nike sneakers of all-time, clad in a Christmas theme. These sneakers are guaranteed to raise one's spirits for the holidays.

Top 5 Christmas-themed Nike sneakers of all time that can raise your spirits for the holiday season

1) Nike Air Tech Challenge 3 Christmas (2015)

Nike Air Tech Challenge 3 Christmas (Image via @kicksonfire / Twitter)

The swoosh label demonstrated their love for Christmas in 2015, when they introduced this distinct and loud Christmas-themed colorway upon the Air Tech Challenge 3 silhouette. The sneakers have been gaudily decorated in a good way.

The pair came clad in a Dark Obsidian/Metallic Gold/University Red color scheme. The pair took its inspiration from the traditional Christmas sweater theme and featured holiday-themed graphics of candy canes and stars. The pair was released on December 5, 2015, at a retail price of $120 and can currently be found at StockX for $481.

2) Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch Christmas (2010)

The swoosh label teamed up with Kobe to launch a Grinch iteration over the Kobe 6 silhouette. The pair was created as a nod to Kobe Bryant's legendary face-off with LeBron James during the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat on Christmas Day. The official site describes the shoe,

"The Kobe 6 Protro is based on a favourite colourway originally released on Christmas Day 2010. It features a scaly, reptile-inspired upper with Lime Green colouring—a playful recolouring of Kobe's Black Mamba persona."

The pair came clad in a Green Apple/Volt/Crimson/Black color scheme. The pair was released on December 25, 2010, at a retail price of $130 and can currently be purchased at StockX for $1,450.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Candy Cane" (2015)

The swoosh label dropped the SB Dunk Low silhouette clad in Christmas themes and its perfectly associated color palette of Challenge Red/Stadium Green/White. The classic low-top silhouette's upper was constructed out of canvas material with an all-over red-hued candy cane pattern.

Contrasting shades of green fabric were observed over the heel collars. The shoes' design was finished off with EVA midsoles and red rubber outsoles. The shoe was launched on November 12, 2015, at a retail price of $100 and can currently be purchased at StockX for $500.

4) Nike Air Max 90 "Candy Cane" (2015)

The swoosh label released a perfect christmas color scheme over the Air Max 90 silhouette with a White/University Red/Metallic Gold color scheme upon the sneakers. The shoe features a candy cane pattern all over the upper, with red accent overlays and a white underlay.

The swoosh label released a perfect christmas color scheme over the Air Max 90 silhouette with a White/University Red/Metallic Gold color scheme upon the sneakers. The shoe features a candy cane pattern all over the upper, with red accent overlays and a white underlay.

The swoosh-shaped candy, ribbon laces, and festive gold badge on the heel finish off the look. The pair was released on December 5, 2015, at a retail price of $120 and can currently be found at StockX for $390.

5) Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High Ugly Christmas Sweater (2017)

Now a frequent collaborator, Concepts has collaborated with the swoosh label twice, in 2013 and 2017, to release the Ugly Christmas Sweater colorway. In 2017, the duo revisited their partnership with a blue theme. The pair came clad in a Bue Ribbon/Atom Red color scheme.

The upper of the shoe was constructed out of knit material. The shoe featured graphics of a snowman and a gingerbread man. The shoe was released on December 2, 2017, at a retail price of $125 and is currently available at StockX for $480.

While Nike's 2022 Christmas shoes haven't surfaced yet, sneakerheads from all over the world are waiting to observe the same level of dedication from the label. In the meantime, one can order these and gift them to sneakerhead friends or family members.

