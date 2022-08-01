Where to buy LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low x Fruity Pebbles sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike and their star player, LeBron James, continue to roll out multiple footwear designs together every year, including from those of King James' signature sneaker line. Now, the two are reading a three-way collaborative shoe with James' favorite sugary cereal, Post Fruity Pebbles.

The tasteful triad of LeBron James, Nike, and Post Fruity Pebbles is readying a makeover of the Dunk Low silhouette. The Dunk Low version comes after the release of Magic Fruity Pebbles of the LeBron 19 silhouette earlier this year in March and the Fruity Pebble LeBron 4 PE, a decade ago. An official release of information on the upcoming Dunk Lows hasn't been revealed yet, however one can keep checking Nike SNKRS for updates.

More about the upcoming LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low x Fruity Pebbles multi-colored sneakers

Upcoming LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low x Fruity Pebbles multi-colored sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

American star NBA player, LeBron James, is known to spend millions of dollars on his strength training, nutrition, recovery, and health every year to maintain his physical fitness, but that doesn't come in between in his love of consuming sugary foods occasionally.

James has stated numerous times that one of his favourite breakfast cereals is Fruity Pebbles. He has demonstrated his love for cereal through multiple sneaker releases. After LeBron 4, LeBron 15, and LeBron 19 Low sneakers, the makeover will take over the iconic Dunk Low silhouette from the Swoosh label.

The shoes come clad in white-based uppers with red-colored overlay panels, a blue swoosh logo, and yellow colored ankle collars. The most prominent feature of the shoes, however, is the details added by fruit-flavored cereals. The branding of Fruity Pebbles stands out in the center and front via printed patterned sockliners and shoe laces in a whimiscal way.

More branding by the cereal label can be seen over the tongue tags, which adorn the official logo of the Post brand. The entire shoe is done in a bright and bold pattern of signature red, yellow, and blue colors, adding to the color-blocking scheme.

The overlays, collars, swooshes, and interior liners are all filled in vibrant solid colors, mimicking the aesthetic of this iconic breakfast favorite. The heels are remixed to adorn a nod to the King James, as it trades out the traditional "NIKE" lettering with James' iconic crown insignia over the heel tabs.

The design details are finished off with milky white opaque outsoles and pristine white solid midsoles.

An official information hasn't been released by any collaborators, i.e., Nike, Fruity Pebbles, or the co-creator King James. However, according to the sneaker leak account, Kicks on Fire, the shoes are slated to be released on September 1, 2022, for a retail price of $110. However, the release date can be subject to change.

LeBron James' previous iteration of LeBron James x Fruity Pebbles x LeBron 19 Low were released in March for a retail price of $160, with a color-changing Air Unit. The shoes are sold out at retailer sites and can be availed on reseller sites like StockX for approx $120.

