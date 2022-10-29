Where to buy Nike Dunk High Valentine's Day 1985? Price, release date, and more explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is all set to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023 with a 1985-themed Dunk High.

The Valentine-themed Dunk High is similar to its previously revealed Dunk Low silhouette.

While an official release date of the silhouette hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the sneakers will be released on February 1, 2023, via Nike SNKRS, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High Valentine's Day 1985 silhouette will feature Alabaster and Rosewood hues

Upcoming Nike Dunk High Valentine's Day 1985 silhouette clad in Alabaster and Rosewood color (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk silhouette has been around for over 30 years now.

It was recently revealed in multiple makeovers including Chenille Swoosh, Sesame, Lunar New Year, Embossed, and more. The official site describes the roots and the story of the Dunk High silhouette as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast.”

The latest 1958-themed silhouette diverges from its sports-based roots and instead delves into themes of love. The shoes feature an Alabaster / Rosewood / Earth / Night Maroon color palette.

The upper is constructed out of a mix of leather, mesh, and suede materials. The base of the sneakers is made with leather, while the overlays have suede material. The mesh tongue and lining finishes off the traditional retro aesthetic.

A retro 1985 look is added to the shoe with pre-aged yellow tints featured upon the laces, lateral panels, and midsoles. The purple shade is featured on the vamp, whereas the dark maroon hue is added over the midfoot panels and heel tabs.

The suede panels affixed over the eyestays and toeboxes are clad in a light pink hue. Lastly, the swoosh logos on the lateral and medial sides as well as the tongue tags are constructed out of bright purple tumbled leather. The sockliners also feature a dark shade of maroon.

The traditional "Nike Air" branding along with the swoosh logos appears over the tongue tags and sockliners. The lateral heel counters features a nod to the titular year - 1985 - with an "85" embroidery.

The look is rounded out with aged yellow-tinted midsoles and burgundy rubber outsoles.

Trusted media outlet Hypebeast has reported that the shoe will be released via Nike SNKRS and select retailers on February 1, 2023. It is expected to retails at $140.

The aforementioned release information is tentative and subject to change based on the official announcement by the swoosh label.

