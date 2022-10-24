Where to buy Nike Dunk High “Lunar New Year” shoes? Price and more details explored

The sneaker community has already seen numerous Nike Dunk High colorways this year, out of which some have already arrived, while others are set to launch later this year. In between these 2022 Dunk releases, some early images of the Nike Dunk High “Lunar New Year” variant have also emerged on the internet. The shoe will feature muted tones of light bone, yellow gold, white, and desert ore hues.

The upcoming “Lunar New Year” rendition of the Nike Dunk High silhouette is all set for its debut in 2023. The sneakers are expected to launch sometime in January next year for $135 per pair. They will be available for purchase from Nike's online stores and affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Dunk High “Lunar New Year” variant celebrates Chinatown based in San Francisco

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High Lunar New Year shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The story and origin of Nike Dunk High on the brand’s official web page reads,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast.”

One of the biggest Chinese communities outside of Asia, Chinatown in San Francisco is also believed to be one of the earliest in recorded history. The region, whose history dates all the way back to the late 1840s, is rich in culture and legacy.

Nike is releasing the limited-edition Dunk High "Lunar New Year" variant to commemorate this significant period in San Francisco's historic past.

The complete shoe sports a Summit White/Desert Ore/Light Bone/Evergreen Sail/Yellow Gold color scheme. The pristine summit white leather base serves as the groundwork for the remainder of the upper, which is covered in panels of desert ore and light bone suede with rich evergreen embellishments on the sockliner as well as heel pull tab.

Take a look at the on-foot image of these upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

A golden mountain image with two classic Chinese clouds can be found on the back. This is a reference to San Francisco's original "Old Gold Mountain" moniker, which the Chinese gave the state when they first came by boat in 1800s. In fact, this epithet is written in Chinese characters on the tongue. It is positioned in-between a lotus flower and a swoosh and is wrapped in opulent gold foil.

Rounding out the pair is a frosty blue rubber outer sole unit placed underneath, which completes the Dunk's look and gives it depth.

The Nike Dunk High “Lunar New Year” colorway will drop in the first month of 2023. The shoes will be available for $135. These limited edition men’s shoes will be sold online, as well as at Nike's physical locations and select retail shops. Interested sneakerheads can also subscribe to the shoe label’s official web page to get updates on the arriving sneakers.

