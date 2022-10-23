Where to buy Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Envision” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut is among the most well-liked hoop performance shoes Nike has ever released, and the company hopes to build on that success with the release of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 later this year in a Bred colorway.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 silhouette in "Envision" colorway will be released on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Each pair of these performance footwear pieces will cost $170 at retail. Readers who want to buy them can do so through Nike's online store as well as select retail locations.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Envision” shoes will be released in Anthracite, and Bright Crimson overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Envision sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, the sneaker market had already witnessed “Awaken” variant of the silhouette, alongside a collaborative launch with Sabrina Ionescu. To further broaden the sneaker’s selection, Nike will now offer an all-new “Envision” colorway.

The description of these Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Envision” sneakers on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“In today’s game, slow-footed slugs get sought out and exposed. Space makers stay on the floor. The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 helps you stop on a dime and accelerate back into the open lane in a low-to-the-ground design that helps minimize court contact while switching direction. Separate the players from the playmakers in a model that’s built on creating separation but supportive enough to help you play all day.”

These cutting-edge sneakers will be available in Black/Anthracite/Bright Crimson/White, with a multilayered mesh outer in black and white graphic details all around.

The upper has a butterfly-inspired interior cage that is integrated into the lining. It makes it easier to remove the shoe by reducing its weight. The GT logo and three lacing loops on this pair of shoes are red, while the Swoosh is white.

The GT Cut 2 is available in black and red, with a gray and black midsole that features a comprehensive Zoom strobel and React drop-in insole configuration, as well as an additional Zoom unit integrated into the heel counter.

It also has a one-of-a-kind external heel counter for increased lockdown. Last but not least, the outsole features a revolutionary traction design that combines a rubber composition with deep tread grooves, allowing the outer sole unit to cover more grip on the floor when pressure is applied to each step.

The second directional resistance helps you dig your toes in and out of it as you're hitting that steep cut, while the smearing traction helps briefly hold to the ground. The hollow herringbone structure of the shoe further allows you to stop faster.

Mark your calendars for the release of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Envision" shoes on Sunday, October 30, 2022. These innovative shoes will be delivered via Nike and a few other partnering retail marketplaces for $170 per pair.

Readers who want to own these black and red sneakers should subscribe to Swoosh's official website for timely updates.

