Where to buy Nike Dunk High “Cinnabar” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is broadening the luxe catalog of its timeless Nike Dunk High silhouette with women’s exclusive designs. For the latest addition, the silhouette has received a “Cinnabar” treatment. This newly created variant is wrapped up in a Cinnabar/Mars Stone-Sail-White color scheme featuring luxe leather elements.

The upcoming LXX “Cinnabar” edition of Nike Dunk High silhouette will be purchasable from November 4, 2022, at 7.30 PM EST onwards. If you’re interested in buying these high-top Dunks, you can find them on the online store as well as offline locations of Nike and its authorized retail merchants.

It’s important to note that these sneakers will be offered only in women’s sizes with a retail price tag of $150 for each pair.

Women’s Nike Dunk High LXX shoe will arrive in “Cinnabar” makeup wrapped in luxe leather panels

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High Cinnabar colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many had contended that 2020 was the final year that saw the release of high-quality materials for GR Dunks since The Swoosh increased production of the model, which is becoming more and more popular. This led to the creation of a niche in the market where customers seeking premium construction will either need to hunt for pairs on the secondary market or keep their fingers crossed that Nike will eventually use premium materials.

However, having received a more high-end version of the Nike Dunk High, coming in an LXX makeup and sporting a red "Cinnabar" colorblocking, it seems that Swoosh label has finally heard the complaints of sneakerheads.

The description of the upcoming Nike Dunk High LXX “Cinnabar” colorway on the Nike’s SNKRS web page says,

“From backboards to skateboards, make your move with the '80s b-ball icon. Crafted with premium leather, the Cinnabar and Sail upper elevates any 'fit, while its synthetic leather insole and leather tongue label double down on "made to impress." ”

It further mentions,

“The canvas tongue and metal eyestays up top prove that no detail was overlooked on this luxe edition. So lace up and channel your head-turning, hook shot look back onto the streets.”

Here's a detailed look at the toe tops of the impending Dunk High Cinnabar shoes (Image via Nike)

With the LXX label, the sneaker is made of superior leather and incorporates the material on the tongue tag and insole. The mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters overlay are all covered in a reddish-hued "cinnabar" tone, while the toe boxes, midfoot, and collar areas are covered in a moderate sail color.

The sail tongue flap is laced up with subtle cinnabar lace set to the aforementioned leather tongue tag. Furthermore, the midfoot area of this shoe is embellished with a typical Nike Swoosh, which is dipped in a Mars stone hue, similar to that of the tongue flap’s branding tags.

Rounding out the shoe is a white midsole with a red accent stitching. These midsoles are united with a red rubber outer sole unit to complete the opulent design.

Save the date for the next Nike Dunk High “Cinnabar” colorway that will drop on the first of November this year. Scheduled for the fourth of the coming month, these luxe Dunk Highs will be sold at a price of $150 per pair.

They will be delivered via online as well as offline stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and the shoe company’s partnering sellers.

