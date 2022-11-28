Where to buy Disney x Adidas Campus 80 “Cheshire Cat” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The highly coveted duo Disney and Adidas have once again joined forces for their latest take on the popular Adidas Campus 80. The fictitious cat, namely “Cheshire Cat,” from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, served as the inspiration for the latest makeover of the silhouette.

The newly created “Cheshire Cat” colorway of the Adidas Campus 80 silhouette is slated to hit the shelves in the next few weeks. Although the official debut date is kept under wraps by the partnering labels, these playful low-top sneakers will be offered with a price tag of $110 for each pair.

Disney fans and sneakerheads can easily avail them from the online as well as offline outlets of Adidas, following their release.

Disney x Adidas Campus 80 collab shoes will come in "Cheshire Cat" inspired purple pink shade

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Cheshire Cat inspired Adidas Campus 80 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Campus 80 was first introduced as a hoops sneaker for professional players in 1970. The silhouette was initially known as the "Tournament." Only in the 1980s was the shoe given the new moniker "Campus."

The Adidas Campus soon dominated the skating and hip-hop scenes in the 1980s after debuting as a sports shoe. It also gained increasing popularity in street fashion around this time, thanks to hip-hop. That's how it ended up on an album by the Beastie Boys, three New York rappers whose album cover featured the campus in 1992.

But over time, the sneaker has continued to be rather underrepresented. However, in 2022, the shoe label concentrated on this silhouette through collaborations with Sporty & Rich, as well as other individual designs.

Adidas Originals is taking yet another specific design cue from the entertainment and film industries for the upcoming holiday season. Following the recent Adidas Forum Lo's focus on the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 and a pair of Stan Smiths inspired by Homer and Marge Simpson, the most recent Adidas Campus 80s feature the eponymous makeup of the Cheshire Cat from Alice In Wonderland.

The upcoming shoe comes in Semi Solar Pink/Glory Purple/Cream White colorway. Hairy suedes cover the entire perforated top, spanning the feline's vibrantly striped fur and alternating between magenta and subdued purple patterns, resulting in a sleek leather texture at the tongue.

The leather sock liner and laces are decorated with vibrant violets. The shoes come with two hanging tags that evoke the cheeky cat's beaming smile.

The pair is finished with a simple cream sole unit underneath and a heel tab with a unique light pink dress and smile.

These pairs, like the others, will be delivered in themed shoe boxes. The boxes are covered in similar purple and pink designs, with co-branding accents and three stripe prints on top.

Interested readers are advised to sign up on the German shoe label’s official website for timely updates on the release date of these whimsical footwear pieces.

More about the fictional Cheshire Cat

A mythical cat made famous by Lewis Carroll in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the Cheshire Cat is characterized by its distinctive sly smile. The term "Cheshire cat," though currently most frequently used in Alice-related settings, comes from the 1865 novel. It has moved beyond the confines of literature and has been ingrained in pop culture, featuring in a variety of media, including political cartoons and television.

