Where to buy Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA? Price and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with Disney to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic American media franchise and sports/comedy film, Mighty Ducks.

The German label will release three colorways, dubbed the Mighty Ducks, Mighty Ducks Jesse Hall, and the Mighty Ducks Hawks, over their iconic Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA silhouette. The Disney x Adidas Mighty Hawks Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers in the coming weeks in the US at a retail price of $200.

The swoosh label itself hasn't announced a confirmed release date. The shoes' have already been released in a few parts of the globe, including India and UAE, however, a global release is yet to be made.

The upcoming Disney x Adidas Mighty Ducks-inspired Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA footwear pack keeps a sense of nostalgia alive

The 1992-released The Mighty Ducks film can be classified as an iconic sports movie as it showcased one of the most heated and contentious rivalries in the fictional Disney movie world. The battle between the Mighty Ducks and the Hawks made most people sit on the edge of the couch as the two young hockey teams played against each other.

The movie became so iconic that it saw multiple sequels and a successful Disney series in 2021, dubbed The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The German sportswear label is keeping the nostalgia of the flick alive by commemorating its 30th anniversary.

Under the partnership, the duo will be releasing the unique colorways of the Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA. All three colorways take their inspiration from the iconic film released in 1992. The official site introduces the collaboration,

"Bring out your inner champion when you lace up in these adidas running shoes. Created in collaboration with the classic Disney film "The Mighty Ducks," they have all the features of the original Ultraboost but they're made for everyday wear."

The official site further gives the details of the collaborative sneakers,

"Lightweight adidas PRIMEKNIT hugs your foot for ultimate comfort. Midsole BOOST returns energy with every step to keep you feeling agile all day long."

Out of three colorways, two references to the Mighty Ducks team, while one represents their rival, the Hawks. The Mighty Ducks' colorway leads the collection, which represents the team's jersey. The pair comes clad in a Team Green / Impact Yellow / Team College Purple color palette. The silhouette features a "D-5" logo mark at the lateral toe box as a nod to District 5.

The second colorway, dubbed the Mighty Ducks Jesse Hall, represents the team's #9. The silhouette comes clad in a Maroon / Dash Grey / Eqt Green color palette.

Lastly, a pair representing the Hawks' and the team jersey, dubbed the Mighty Ducks Hawks, come clad in a Core Black / Cloud White / Blue Rush color palette. The pair represent the rival team and its dark side.

All three silhouettes feature "Disney" branding on the sneakers' sockliners. The sneaker collection can be availed globally on the e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers soon at a retail price of $200.

