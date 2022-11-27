Where to buy Home Alone 2 x Adidas Forum Low? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with one of the most iconic and beloved Christmas festive films, Home Alone. The dynamic duo are renewing their collaborative partnership after the successful launch of the Forum Low in 2021. The two are launching another collaborative project by honoring the second installment of the series with 'Home Alo9ne 2' Forum Lo sneakers.

The Forum Lo's makeover is inspired by The Pigeon Lady, whom Kevin meets right below the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park. The collaborative Home Alone 2 x Adidas Forum Low sneakers are slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, select flagship stores, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 3, 2022.

More about upcoming Home Alone 2 x Adidas Forum Low sneakers inspired by Christmas movie character, Pigeon Lady

Upcoming Home Alone 2 x Adidas Forum Low sneakers which are inspired by the Christmas movie character, Pigeon Lady (Image via Sportskeeda)

Home Alone 2 first hit the silver screen back in 1992. This year marks the comedy film's 20th anniversary, thus making the collaborative collection with Adidas even more prominent.

The 2021-released Forum Low sneakers paid homage to the Wet Bandits played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci. Unlike that, the latest silhouette takes inspiration from an affable character. The official site introduces the collaboration:

"This December, the Trefoil returns with a sequel – this time honoring the second installment of the series with the ‘Home Alone 2’ Forum Lo sneaker. Traveling from Chicago to New York City, the follow up to the instant classic takes inspiration from the iconic scene where Kevin meets the “pigeon lady” at the foot of Gapstow Bridge in Central Park."

The shoe's upper comes constructed out of leather and suede material with burgundy accents across the entire upper. The burgundy accents are taken from the pigeon lady that Kevin bumps into in Central Park.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Home Alone 2 x adidas Forum is inspired by the Pigeon Lady of Central Park! Releases 12/3 for $120 Home Alone 2 x adidas Forum is inspired by the Pigeon Lady of Central Park! Releases 12/3 for $120 https://t.co/RiVTfTPS1Q

The midfoot strap and haphazard stitching are added on the sneakers to pay homage to the pigeon lady's ragged clothes. The official site describes the details as:

"Playfully referencing the touching story of understanding, trust, and friendship, the timeless Forum Low sneaker receives a series of unique updates."

The sneakers come accompanied by a limited edition hangtag that reads:

"I'm like the birds I care for."

The official site further gives details of the sneakers:

"A tonal gray leather upper is complemented by printed sock liners with depictions of the “pigeon lady”, custom graphic hang tags, co-branded Home Alone 2 tongue labels, interchangeable lace-jewels and three pairs of laces – one of which features a green band, just like the pigeons in Central Park."

Nice Drops @nicedrops Home Alone 2 x adidas Forum Low

December 3 ($120) Home Alone 2 x adidas Forum LowDecember 3 ($120) https://t.co/3OUyIHsPBM

The shoes playfully reference the touching story of trust, friendship, and understanding. The sneaker's design is finished off with a poignant detail on the velcro strap base, which recalls an iconic line from the film:

"As long as we have our turtle dover, we'll be friends forever,"

The Home Alone 2 x Adidas Forum 84 sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, select flagship stores, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 3, 2022, just in time for the Holiday season. The shoes will be available in men's sizes at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes