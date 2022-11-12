Where to buy Sporty & Rich x Adidas Originals collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The German sportswear juggernaut Adidas recently partnered with the with an emerging activewear label Sporty & Rich to introduce their apparel and footwear lineup. Together, they revamped three of Adidas’ most popular silhouettes, namely Samba OG, Campus, and Stan Smith, alongside a complimentary apparel capsule.

The upcoming Sporty & Rich x Adidas Originals footwear and clothing assortment is set to hit the market on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 3.00 pm GMT. This complete range will be dropped on the CONFIRMED app. Moreover, one can set reminders to cop the upcoming launch as soon as it arrives.

So far, the duo has revealed the price details of the arriving Samba OG “Sporty & Rich” shoes, which will be sold for $130 for each pair. Stay tuned to the partnering label's website for pricing info of other items that will be offered by the collab.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Originals collection will offer footwear and apparel items

Here's a detailed look at the Samba OG shoes offered in the upcoming collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

With Sporty & Rich, Emily Oberg has developed her lifestyle philosophy of sustaining wellness into a fully realized brand. It began as a mood board, evolved into a magazine, and over time grew into a well-known label recognized for its clothing items influenced by sporting and health-related messages.

Now, the organization, which promotes luxury items, drinking lots of water, getting ample rest, and vintage culture, has earned its first ever sneaker collab with Adidas Originals.

Three pairs of footwear are included in the collection, along with coordinating outfit pieces. Aditionally, three of the Adidas' most recognizable styles—Samba OG, Stan Smith, and Campus 80s—are given unique touches by Oberg. Each variation includes a Sporty & Rich pearl key ring and is remixed with co-branded tunes.

Take a look at the Stan Smith shoes offered under the new collection (Image via Adidas)

The description of the collab’s Samba shoe on Adidas’ official web page reads:

“A collaboration with LA-based lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich, these shoes pay homage to the adidas icon by hacking the classic Samba esthetic without neglecting its core identity. The vintage-inspired design is crafted with a premium, satin-lined leather upper contrasted by suede details. Sporty & Rich and adidas logos in different executions of print and metallic-gold finishes can be found throughout.”

Tracksuits that match the sneakers are also available, paying homage to vintage athletics. Both sets feature Sporty & Rich's motivational wellness phrase on the inside, with one featuring green and white accents and the other coming in a white and collegiate burgundy combination.

More about Sporty & Rich and its founder

Take a closer look at the apparel items offered under the collaborative lineup (Image via Adidas)

Emily Obery from Calgary, Alberta, relocated to New York in 2015 to work as an editorial producer at Complex Magazine. She started creating the Sporty & Rich concept and identity there, which fuses vintage sportswear with luxe. S&R began as an Instagram mood board, then evolved into a print magazine and, eventually, a limited selection of clothing.

It gradually developed beyond what Emily had originally planned, with no idea how to build a professional business. She currently splits her time between Paris and Los Angeles, where Sporty & Rich's crew and corporate offices are located.

Emily has been the brand's visual director from its beginning, managing all aspects of design, marketing, casting, production, social media strategy, partnerships, and art direction.

