5 Best League Of Legends Sneakers

League of Legends fans understand the importance of teamwork, and many brands have visualized teamwork as a dream work inspired by the game and introduced new creations. One of them is the Swoosh label, Nike.

Nike's foray into the Chinese esports market began in 2019, when the fashion company signed a four-year deal with the League of Legends Pro League, supplying each squad with sneakers, casual wear, and ultimately professional jerseys. Soon after, the sneaker brand gained popularity within the fanbase for the several themed renditions of the products based on the game.

On that note, here are five League of Legends sneakers that have become a favorite for many sneakerheads.

Nike Air Max 90 LOL and four other League of Legends sneakers by the Swoosh label

1) League of Legends Pro x Nike Dunk Low

PAYAN | SNEAKER STORE ™ @PayanSneakers Since 2019 Nike has shown avid support for the largest pro tournament in China. This collab is one of the numerous footwear that were released on the 2021 finals.



Nike SB Dunk Low x LPL

[LEAGUE OF LEGENDS]



This colorway is uncannily reminiscent of the "Solar Red" Air Yeezy 2.

The sportswear powerhouse has become the official footwear and apparel sponsor of China's top online gaming league, creating a design specifically for players. The sneaker was released around November 2021 and garnered popularity among gamers.

The silhouette features a colorway that is familiar to the Air Yeezy 2 in "Solar Red" with primarily inky black upper and hints of subtle green and red hues. A reptile-like pattern covers the quarter panel. Additionally, overlays are subtly decorated with traditional Chinese embellishments as an homage to the league's origins.

The sneakers are available for $130 at different retail stores.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT League of Legends

FitThemAll @FitThemAll



Images officielles 📸 Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 'League of Legends Worlds Championship '🖥️Images officielles 📸 Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 'League of Legends Worlds Championship ' 💻🖥️Images officielles 📸 https://t.co/f6sKQfEXvf

Released in December 2019, this sneaker has a colorful finish on the forefoot overlays, which may also have reflective styling. The suede in the toe area and throughout the rear and midfoot aligns well with the kick's greyscale pattern. They contrast with the rich "Racer Blue" that personifies the laces, collar lining, and tongue accent. Additionally, the white Jumpman logo is encased in a Summoner's Rift-like shape.

These kicks are available for $258 at select retail stores.

Nike Air Max 270 React League Of Legends

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ エア マックス 270 リアクト “グッド ゲーム/リーグ・オブ・レジェンド” (NIKE AIR MAX 270 REACT “GOD GAME/League of Legends”) [DC0833-101]

fullress.com/2020/09/nike-a… 2020年 秋発売予定！ナイキ エア マックス 270 リアクト “グッド ゲーム/リーグ・オブ・レジェンド” (NIKE AIR MAX 270 REACT “GOD GAME/League of Legends”) [DC0833-101] 2020年 秋発売予定！ナイキ エア マックス 270 リアクト “グッド ゲーム/リーグ・オブ・レジェンド” (NIKE AIR MAX 270 REACT “GOD GAME/League of Legends”) [DC0833-101]fullress.com/2020/09/nike-a… https://t.co/R9J05eF7ez

Considering the popularity of streamers and eSports on platforms such as NIKE, Twitch's "Have A Good Game" assortment makes perfect sense. The Nike Air Max 270 turned out to be one of the most popular footwear under this theme.

The synthetic overlays on the silhouette have a blue-to-crimson gradient. Additionally, the profile Nike swoosh has a pixelated layout that extends slightly onto the shimmering lace guards.

While there is no blatant reference to the design's theme, the tongues display the "Have A Nike Day" logo wearing a headset. The text "AIRMAX" on the sockliner substitutions between the two colors mentioned earlier likely pays homage to one of gaming's oldest contenders. The sole units underfoot aren't brightly colored, but they stand out with their air unit at the heel.

These kicks are on sale at different retail stores for $150.

Nike Air Max 90 League of Legends

John Grand @PapiMonoNFT

League of Legends x Nike Collab

#CoporDrop Nike Air Max 90 "Have a good game"League of Legends x Nike Collab Nike Air Max 90 "Have a good game"League of Legends x Nike Collab#CoporDrop https://t.co/GYqibxjb0Z

The Nike Air Max 90 League of Legends is one of numerous kicks that have been released in partnership with the popular gaming series League of Legends. For the first time, the two worked together to honor the world championships in Shanghai. With the AM90 commemorating its 30th anniversary, it seemed only natural to use the silhouette as a work of art.

The Air Max 90 retains all of its signature '90s stylings, with a white base structure consisting of deluxe leather for comfort and durability. The Nike Swoosh logo is featured across each side in a digitized manner, paying tribute to computer games. Red, blue, and yellow accents bring the colorway to life, making this vibrant sneaker easy to pair with a variety of outfits.

The kicks are on sale at select retail stores for $150.

Nike Blazer Mid 77 Vintage League of Legends

Anna Yeezy 350V2 @350v2Anna

bit.ly/loveYeezy Official Look at the League of Legends x Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage "Have a Good Game" Official Look at the League of Legends x Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage "Have a Good Game"bit.ly/loveYeezy https://t.co/pGXVhobOSc

The iconic Blazer Mid '77 Vintage was released in the fall of 2020 in a White/White/Bright Crimson/Black colorway, but that was just the start of the story. Many other LOL sneakers were also released with different construction designs.

For this sneaker, a "Have A Good Game" feature across the lower heels, the side panels feature a pixelated Swoosh logo, and the heel has a velcro patch on it. Additionally, a vibrant multicolored sole and an all-over glow-in-the-dark branding finish the entire look.

The sneakers are available for sale for $194 at select retailers.

These are some of the most popular League of Legends sneakers that have swept the sneaker and gaming worlds. Let us know in the comments which LOL kicks piqued your interest the most.

