Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Cargo Khaki? Everything we know so far

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, has seen a slew of high-end releases and collaborations in Summer 2022, a few of which will go down in history. The label is now preparing for the Fall Winter 2022 season, with several releases on the horizon.

One such pair will be the upcoming Air Max 90 Cargo Khaki with Gore-Tex. Nike's new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Cargo Khaki iteration is ideal for the winter, as the label has given the pair a dark aesthetic to match the weather.

The release date of the sneakers has not yet been announced. According to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released in 2022. However, the swoosh label has yet to confirm the aforementioned details.

More about the upcoming Fall Winter-ready Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Cargo Khaki sneakers

Upcoming Fall Winter-ready Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Cargo Khaki sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many iconic Swoosh silhouettes have been rebuilt in Gore-Tex material. These Gore-Tex-infused updates have provided the ideal combination of weather-ready styles designed to traverse hiking jungles in inclement weather.

The swoosh and Gore-Tex's new collection of winterized footwear options for Fall Winter 2022, include the Air Force 1 in both low and high, the all-new Air Jordan 5, and now the Air Max 90 Gore-Tex.

The brand has tapped their flagship cushioning silhouette, Nike Air Max 90 in Cargo Khaki makeover, for the label's latest Gore-Tex foray.

The new Nike Air Max 90 Gore Tex comes in a dark aesthetic with the Black / Tour Yellow / Cargo Khaki / Iron Gray color scheme. The upper of the silhouette is made of textile with a mixed leather base. The base is also made of weather-resistant materials for added utility.

The base is made of black and Iron Gray, which is mixed and matched across the vamps and quarter overlays of the uppers. The uppers are all black, with Gore-Tex textile collars and tongues and leather at the toe. The iron grey color is used to reinforce the sole units and leather mudguards.

The shoe also has bold color pops throughout, such as the cargo khaki hue that extends up to the panels over the forefoot overlays. The eye-catching tour yellow accents the swooshes on both the mid-foot and heel, while the "Gore-Tex" lettering adds another color to the mix. The tour yellow accents enhance the shoes' eye-catching appearance.

The vibrant magenta branding is dominated by the "Gore-Tex" lettering. The maroon colour is emphasised on the Air support and the mid panels. Finally, a hot pink hue is applied to the back's "AIR" text, translucent Air Bag construction, underfoot, and insoles.

Another nod to the Gore-Tex lettering is the branding on the tongue. The muddied-out grey leather sole unit completes the look.

Nike hasn't announced a confirmed release date for the Air Max 90 Cargo Khaki in Gore-Tex, but the shoe is expected to hit shelves in 2022. The pair is also expected to be available for $170 at online and offline retail outlets.

