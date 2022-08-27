Where to buy N.Hoolywood x Invincible x New Balance 2002R Goretex Navy sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Massachusetts-based sportswear label, New Balance, is getting into a three-way collaboration with N.Hoolywood and Invincible for a pair of classic 2002R with a Gore-Tex twist. The triad is continuing their collaboration, which kick-started back in 2020. The forthcoming colorway of the Goretex lined 2002R is clad in various shades of navy.

The sneaker leak page, @sneakerhack, took to its official Instagram handle to give early images of the sneakers on July 15, 2022. However, no release information has been announced by any of the involved labels. The pair is likely to be released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance in Fall 2022.

More about the upcoming N.Hoolywood x Invincible x New Balance 2002R Goretex-lined Navy colorway

Upcoming N.Hoolywood x Invincible x New Balance 2002R Goretex-lined Navy colorway (Image via @sneakerhack / Instagram)

In 2020, Japan's label N.Hoolywood collaborated with Taiwan's label Invincible to formulate a makeover of the New Balance 2002R. Many sneakerheads hailed the 2020 2002R pair. The debut 2020 collaboration paved the way for the insane amount of hype, leading to the second collaboration in 2022.

For their second offering, the triad dressed the 2002R silhouette with a Goretex lining. The upper is constructed out of mesh as a base, overlaid with suede and smooth nubuck materials, adding extra flair and a premium feel to the shoe.

Various shades of Navy blue are applied over the panels of the upper. The mesh underlays are clad in a more navy-purple hue of the spectrum, whereas the quarter panel overlays and the toe boxes are clad in a dusty navy. Lastly, the shaggy suede over the quarter panels, mudguards, and heels are clad in a saturated blue hue.

The Goretex sneaker detail is highlighted with logos across the sneakers. To round off the look, the Gore Tex branding is found over the tabs on the collars. The similar branding makes its way over the lateral toe in an embroidered hit.

The co-branded detailings are added over the printed insoles. Other branding points are seen over the tongue labels as they come embellished with "2002R" branding dressed in a black hue.

The pair's midsoles are highly sculpted as they combine ABZORB cushioning with the N-ERGY technology, which adds extra comfort and a secure feel with every step.

The color palette steps away from the blue hues as the white, cream, and grey hue is seen over the ENCAP-equipped midsoles, which complements the black rubber outsoles, finishing off the look.

Alongside a noticeable change in the color palette, the pair has also received a sizeable upgrade to its utility and is perfect for monsoon seasons.

The pair is set to be released in 2022, most likely in October. The pair will be released at N.Hoolywood, Invincible, New Balance, and at online and in-store retailers. The upcoming pair will come in men's sizing, an official release information is yet to be announced by the involved labels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das