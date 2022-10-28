Where to buy The Simpsons x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Backing Into Bushes” shoes? Everything we know so far

The Simpsons' significance should be clear from the fact that it still holds a strong reputation on our TV channels. Whether you like the show or not, it's likely that you’ve seen some of the Simpsons’ memes that were created by the meme master, including GIFs of Homer gently backing into a shrub and imaginative depictions of Skinner's meal with the Superintendent.

The former of these memes will now adorn the iconic Adidas Stan Smith silhouette, as the brand will embrace its shoe design with Homer and fleece bushes.

Although most of the details of these upcoming The Simpsons x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Backing Into Bushes” shoes are being kept under wraps by the shoe label. The pair will be sold via Adidas' online stores and at select retail outlets, alongside the label's stores. The shoes are expected to arrive later this year.

The Simpsons x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Backing Into Bushes” shoes celebrate the most sensational meme

Take a closer at the Adidas Stan Smith shoes (Image via Instagram/@brkicks)

All of us have seen this meme. The main character of the animated sitcom The Simpsons can be seen backing steadily into the a bushes away from sight in episode 16 of season 5 of the comic series, Homer Loves Flanders. Since then, the video has become one of the most iconic memes in internet history, perfectly capturing the feelings of anyone put in embarrassing circumstances or trying to convey discomfort.

The German sportswear company has now offered its fans what they really wanted with the The Simpsons x Adidas Stan Smith collaboration, after giving them an early first peek at the The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar "Marge Simpson" a few days ago.

Bleacher Report Kicks, a popular sneaker page, recently shared early images of the much awaited sneakers. Netizens' responses to these were ambivalent as soon as they came up. While some people praised the shoes for their coolness and style, others voiced their displeasure with the off-white and yellow sole units.

Stan Smith’s nearly 60-year-old take on the iconic tennis shoe seems to have a sleek leather build and a crisp "white" shade. The lateral and medial side panels have Three Stripe perforations, along with Homer's name, which is embossed in gold foil on these panels.

The tongue flap is embellished with a picture of The Pieman. On the rear side, the back heel is covered with a forest green fleece material that looks like a shrub, with Homer's expressionless face in the center of it, disappearing into the green bushes. These tongue areas are wrapped up with matching lace sets sitting on top of them.

Here, the sockliners are complete with similar off-white textiles, while the insoles are grass green. These insoles are topped with The Simpsons branding tags.

Rounding out the sneaker is a cream white midsole that features “Adidas” lettering and trefoil logo on the medial sides, paying homage to the model's long and rich history.

The meme-inspired “Homer Backing Into Bushes” Adidas Stan Smith sneakers will reportedly drop later in 2022. Sneaker fans can sign up on Adidas’ official web page to get updates on the confirmed launch dates and pricing details.

