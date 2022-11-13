Where to buy Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 “Utah Jazz” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Donovan Mitchell's recently launched innovative Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 has now become available for fans to purchase after the athlete debuted his brand new signature model earlier this April.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 will now be released in a "Utah Jazz" outfit in addition to the "Future of Fast" and "Achieve It" colorways. A few days ago, the shoe company partnered with Marvel Studios to give Donovan Mitchell’s fourth shoe a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse inspired makeup.

The upcoming Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 “Utah Jazz” sneakers are expected to hit the footwear world in the next few weeks. Although the confirmed release date is kept under wraps by The Three Stripes label, these footwear designs will be sold via Adidas' online and offline stores and a few affiliated retail merchants. Fans will have to pay $110 for each pair.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 will arrive in “Utah Jazz” makeup with navy, green, and gold overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Issue #4 Utah Jazz shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Back in July 2017, Donovan Mitchell began working with the German activewear juggernaut Adidas. Over the last five years, the two partners have established a unique sneaker history for the young guard by issuing various signature silhouettes, including Issue #1, #2, and #3. With Mitchell's fourth sneaker, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4, they've been able to outdo themselves in some way.

Donovan Mitchell advanced to superstar status with the Cleveland Cavaliers after this summer's unexpected blockbuster deal, guiding the young team to an almost perfect 8-2 start to the season. Although the three-time All-Star is now wearing burgundy and gold, The Three Stripes label still intends to release its Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 proposal that was inspired by the Utah Jazz.

Moreover, Jazz's previous color schemes of navy, yellow, and green are used to create the latest variant. The arriving Issue #4 shoe encompasses the black base of its LIGHTLOCK outer with a white and "Team College Gold" digitized knit structure.

Here's a detailed look at the tongues and toe tops of the arriving shoes (Image via Adidas)

The "Team Navy Blue" tones are sported by the latter half of the model. Here, the meshed tongue flaps and lace sets are fashioned with blue elements. The matching navy textiles are further used to create a seamless sock liner.

On the rear side, the heel counters are complete with nubuck fabric, which features the player’s name etched in metallic gold hues. The Adidas logos on the forefoot and heel counters are covered in a rare green color. A pop of metallic yellow tones is added to the midfoot areas to make these pairs more appealing.

Rounding out the footwear is a bright white midsole that is perfectly united with an icy blue semi-translucent outer sole unit.

Keep a watchful eye out for the next “Utah Jazz” rendition of the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 silhouette that will be dropped later this year. While the sneakers will be available via Adidas' online, offline, and associated retail stores, Mitchell’s fans can sign up to the shoe label’s official website for timely updates on the arriving “Utah Jazz” colorway.

