Where to buy Neighborhood x Adidas NMD R1 footwear pack? Price, release date, and more explored

German athleisure and footwear giant Adidas is continuing its collaborative streak with the Japanese fashion label Neighborhood. This time, the dynamic duo has collaborated to create two new colorways for the NMD R1 in "Paisley" prints. The dynamic duo has chosen two colors, black and blue, for their new footwear pack, each of which also features paisley patterns.

The two-piece NMD R1 collection is made with vintage vibes and the original paisley bandana-inspired prints. The entire Neighborhood x Adidas NMD R1 "Paisley" pack is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 28, 2022.

Neighborhood x Adidas NMD R1 "Paisley" pack features “Core Black” and “Night Navy” colorways

Upcoming Neighborhood x Adidas NMD R1 "Paisley" pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Japanese streetwear label Neighborhood and the German Three Stripes label have linked up multiple times, with over a decade of collaborative items under their belt. The two labels have launched many apparel and footwear items, all of which have been successful.

The kicks were first revealed by the Japanese label's CEO and founder, Shinzuke Taikzawa, in December 2021. Following the reveal of the in-hand shots in December, the collaborative collection has been teased multiple times and was initially released via Neighborhood in January 2022.

Now, marking a much wider release, the two-piece pack will be released at Adidas. The Japanese label currently may not be on the radar of every sneaker enthusiast, however, the label's joint efforts with the German giant are starting to change the trend. The official site introduces the collection,

"A collaboration with Tokyo streetwear label NEIGHBORHOOD, these adidas NMD_R1 shoes showcase the Japanese brand's penchant for Americana style. An original paisley bandanna-inspired print takes over the textile upper, complemented with suede details."

The official website also provides additional information about the sneakers,

"Plush BOOST cushioning brings comfort to every moment of the day. Of course these wouldn't be NMDs without the signature midsole plugs, one of which is signed off with the NEIGHBORHOOD logo."

The two color options, Core Black and Night Navy, will be released in appropriate color combinations with the American inspiration of the bandana-inspired print throughout the upper. Aside from the intricate patterns on the upper, the monochromatic branding is added by the three stripes label.

Additional details have been added with NMD's midsole plugs matching their respective colorways, while the lateral plug on the toe carries the "NEIGHBORHOOD" lettering. The look is finished off with a full-length BOOST midsole in white and yellow hues and black rubber outsoles.

The co-branding details are sparsely added across the remainder of the sneakers, and together, each component creates a design that follows the ethos of both labels, individually and together. The American inspiration is employed with a modern twist.

The shoes will include reflective laces to enhance the appeal of the otherwise simplistic model.

The Shinsuke Takizawa-founded label and the German sportswear giant will release two NMD R1 styles in "Core Black" and "Night Navy" colorways. Both pairs of sneakers will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on November 28, 2022, with each pair costing $160. It is also possible to get the shoes via a raffle on the CONFIRMED app.

