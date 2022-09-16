Where to buy Nike 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys? Price, release date, and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has joined Adidas and Puma by launching its own collection of Federation kits for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The sportswear behemoth is celebrating and preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup by releasing away and home kits for each of their 13 represented countries.

With less than two months until the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar for the first time on November 20, 2022, making it the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament, fans' excitement is at an all-time high. The recent release of the swoosh's label has only added to this.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the majority of the federation's home and away jersey kits were released on Nike SNKRS for members only. The entire collection will be released on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

More about the newly unveiled Nike 2022 FIFA World Cup Federation Away and Home jerseys for 13 countries

Nike has dropped federation kits for 13 Federations ahead of the celebrated winter tournament. The 13 countries include Portugal, USA, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Netherlands, France, England, Poland, South Korea, Australia, Croatia, Canada, and Brazil.

Except for the England jersey, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, due to Queen Elizabeth II's death, the majority of the jerseys have been released by the label.

The redesigned bold 2022 football team jerseys highlight the swoosh label's innovative culture while also commemorating the Nike federations' rich culture and youthful diversity. The label has fused digital design and proprietary sports science with the spirit of each country represented by the sportswear behemoth.

Scott Dixon, Vice President of Global Men's Football, commented on the newly revealed team collection as:

“Our new team collections represent the latest example of how we serve athletes with pinnacle product innovation from Pitch to Street. With 5 billion fans across the globe, no other sport brings people together more than football. That’s why we’re committed to bringing our best to the world’s biggest stage—and everywhere else—and building the most joyful, brilliant Nike football community ever.”

Nike's pinnacle apparel material platform, Dri-FIT ADV, underpins all of the training kits and jerserys. To create a lightweight, cutting-edge kit, the training apparel and match kits combine comprehensive computation designs based on 4D modelling with rigorous data.

All of the new seamless kits have been meticulously designed pixel by pixel for distraction-free play and precise reinforcement. All of the kits have fluid cut lines and a distinct aesthetic that matches the shorts and shirt.

A few pieces from the collection include:

U.S. 2022/23 Stadium Home jersey and Away jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Qatar 2022/23 Stadium Away jersey and Home jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home and Away jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home jersey, which can be availed at a retail price for $95. Brazil Stadium Goalkeeper and Home jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away jersey, which can be availed at a retail price fo $95. Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Portugal 2022/23 Match Away, which can be availed at a retail price of $170. Crotia 2022/23 Stadium Away, which can be availed at a retail price of $80. Turkey 2022/23 Stadium Home, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Netherlands 2022/23 Match Home, which can be availed at a retail price of $170. Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Away jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $95.

Nike's storytelling and detailed design continue both off and on the field with the robust lifestyle assortments, which are available in children's, women's, and men's sizes.

The jerseys are all made of seamless knits. More than 75% of Nike Football apparel for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is made of 100% recycled polyester material, marking a significant step forward in the sustainable approach.

