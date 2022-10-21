Where to buy BAPE SK8 STA Monochromatic footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nigo’s A BATHING APE, aka BAPE, is gearing up for the launch of a fresh take on its SK8 STA silhouette. This newly designed footwear pack will offer two fresh iterations of the sneaker design in timeless triple black and triple white colorways.

The newly created BAPE SK8 STA Monochromatic pack is slated to hit the shelves on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Both these black and white colorways will be available on BAPE's website and physical stores for $335 per pair.

BAPE will offer SK8 STA shoes in the classic white and black variants for fall collection

Earlier this year, A BATHING APE introduced two widely-loved reinterpreted footwear collections of STA silhouettes. While the one was “Year of the Tiger” edition, the other was dubbed “RGB” collection. Both of these assortments offer vibrant colorways of the shoe. For the fall season, the Japanese streetwear label opted for two classic colorways, black and white, to present its monochromatic edition.

The description of the upcoming SK8 STA sneaker collection on the label’s website reads,

“Typically, the BAPE® SK8 STA comes dressed in leather, but this time around the sneakers’ STA logo opts for patent leather. Other premium details such as goat leather trim and engraved eyelets help to elevate the overall look of the sneaker. Both sneakers are completely monochromatic throughout, coming in options of black or white.”

The two variations use leather all around and are entirely monochrome. Instead of using colors to enhance detail, the label added a premium tumbled leather finish for a feature that is more complex than it first looks.

Embossed leather with BAPE insignia is used for the heel tab and tongue tag to create a sleek appearance. The tongue areas are finished off with similar black and white lace loops placed on top. The inner linings are also wrapped in white and black textiles to match the rest.

Both sneakers have vintage details of the fashion label, including the shooting star, a rubberized heel counter from 1993, and midsole branding. Rounding out the shoes are all-white and black outer sole units placed underneath.

The BAPE SK8 STA footwear edition will offer two variants from October 22 onwards with a retail price tag of $335 for each pair. These footwear pieces will be sold via A BATHING APE's online store and retailers.

Nigo founded A BATHING APE in 1993

A BATHING APE’s roots may be found in the ura-Harajuku culture of the early '90s, like the majority of Japanese streetwear giants. The majority of today's stalwarts, such as Neighborhood's Shin Takazawa, WTaps' Tetsu Nishiyama, Sk8thing's Hiroshi Fujiwara, and others, were a group of pals working within a similar industry, each doing his own thing and supporting the others along the way.

After spending a few years as a columnist and stylist at Popeye magazine, Nigo decided to open his retail shop "Nowhere" with Jun Takahashi of UNDERCOVER. Shortly thereafter, he collaborated with Sk8thing to introduce his own clothing line, A BATHING APE, in 1993.

