3 best Bape collabs in 2022 

The Nigo-funded Japanese streetwear label, Bape, has been one of the most influential brands in streetwear since its founding back in 1993. The ethos of the brand includes its child-like graphics, pop-culture references, and, most importantly, its iconic camo print, which has shaped menswear worldwide.

A Bathing Ape (Bape) has never been afraid to try something new or push its limits. Supreme, the New York imprint, has been compared to the Japanese imprint Bape due to its expansive collaborations. Bape's collaborative partners include almost every major brand on planet, including Coca-Cola, Reebok, Dragon Ball Z, and Vans.

Each of these collaborations is playful and hyped, demonstrating how diverse A Bathing Ape's collaborations are. Keeping this in mind, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the three best 2022 Bape collaborations so far.

Top 3 Bape collaborations in 2022, until August

1) Reebok x Bape Instapump Fury OG

Reebok and Bape collaborated in 2022 to launch a summer spring 2022 footwear collection. The collection included a pair of functional Instapump Fury OG and classic triple-white Club C 85 sneakers.

Both sneakers are inspired by the Japanese label. Bape's signature graphics and sensibilities are combined with Reebok's archival approach in this collaboration. The most prominent offering is the Bape x Instapump Fury OG shoes, which come in the Japanese label's classic camo print. The iconic Ape Head motif also appears on the sneakers' Pump buttons.

The shoes come in a mis-matched pattern as the left shoe features an orange camo detail at the base with the overlays accented by the blue camo. It also has a "First Camo" heel.

Reebok x Bape Instapump Fury OG (Image via Reebok)

The right shoe in the silhouette is covered in a purple camo print in the base, with green camo details highlighting the overlays. The heels of the shoe feature a red camo print. Ape Head branding on the pump tongues and STA branding on the heel round out the look.

The shoes come in a slip-on pattern with a customizable fit. The product is available in three styles, all of which include the Soft Hexalite hexagonal cushioning.

On January 15, 2022, the collaborative offering was first available in the Japanese label's stores and on the official e-commerce site. A wider release followed on January 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST on Reebok's official e-commerce site. The shoes were available for purchase for $200.

2) Squid Game x Bape

The Japanese label collaborated with the much-loved Netflix series, Squid Game, for a brand new merchandise. In 2021, the series collaborated with the streetwear brand to create limited-edition tees.

The dynamic duo rolled out three distinct thematic tees inspired by the strong iconography of the Korean series. The first two tees were black and white. The tees come featured with the iconic prisoner number "456", as a nod to the series' protagonist Seung Ji-Hoon.

Squid Game x Bape apparel merch (Image via Netflix)

The third t-shirt has a Baby Milo print on it. Baby Milo is the brand's current mascot. The most expensive of the three themed t-shirt designs is the Raglan tee, which is inspired by the series' prisoner uniforms.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, the collaboration was made available on the Japanese streetwear brand's official e-commerce site and on Netflix's store until January 31, 2022.

3) Bape x New Balance

BAPE.COM @BAPEOFFICIAL has once again partnered with New Balance on a collaborative capsule collection.



Available now on on Saturday, July 30th.



bape.com/pages/newbalan… BAPEhas once again partnered with New Balance on a collaborative capsule collection.Available now on BAPE.COM and at worldwide BAPE STOREon Saturday, July 30th. BAPE® has once again partnered with New Balance on a collaborative capsule collection.Available now on BAPE.COM and at worldwide BAPE STORE® on Saturday, July 30th.bape.com/pages/newbalan… https://t.co/uLfOOjB5jX

Boston-based sneaker label, New Balance, collaborated with the Nigo-founded label for a fresh take on the 57/40 silhouette. The dynamic released three new colorways, namely multicolor, gray, and green, as well as a monotone apparel line.

As per Bape's official website, the green iteration of the sneakers was an online exclusive, while the gray and multicolor variants were available in stores.

The first release from the collection was a green/beige colorway of the 57/40 silhouette. Suede, mesh, and synthetic fibers were used to make the sneakers. The shoes feature the iconic Japanese streetwear camo design. The sneakers also have a co-branded moniker logo with the "N" emblem and the Ape Head motif, in addition to the "NB" insignia.

New Balance x Bape 3-piece footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collection's second sneaker is a multi-color offering in orange / magenta / blush pink / sky blue / royal blue / yellow. The shoe's heel features A Bathing Ape branding, as well as the "N" logo and the distinctive Shark tooth embellishment. Its white midsole unit stands out against the black outsole.

The third model comes in black and gray tones, with the "N" logo added over the upper in a grayscale variant. The shoes feature silver branding and the words "A BATHING APE" on the heel counters. More silver is added to the collars and eyestays.

In addition to sneakers, the collection also includes four apparel pieces including tees, hoodies, shorts, and caps. The four-piece apparel collection was released in the price range of $55 to $159 in gray, red, and beige color palette.

The collection was released on the official e-commerce site of the Japanese label on July 27, 2022 and in physical stores on July 30, 2022.

