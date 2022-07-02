Where to buy Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 sneakers? Everything we know so far

Nike is continuing its partnership with British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose and her eponymous label after they launched their debut sneakers in 2019. For the upcoming sneakers, the designer is continuing her tradition of distinguishing footwear designs with an avant garde silhouette.

Initially unveiled during the Summer-Spring 2023 runway in London on June 14, 2022, the shoes can now be viewed in the official images. A release date for the shoes hasn't been disclosed yet, but we can expect them to arrive next year with the Summer 2023 collection for a retail price of $200 at the official e-commerce sites of Nike, SNKRS, and Martine Rose.

More about the upcoming Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 black colorway

Upcoming Martin Rose x Nike Shox MR4 black colorway (Image via Nike)

Martine Rose is not one to simply switch up colors or adjust materials to create something new. The British-Jamaican designer has a knack for pushing the boundaries and blurring the lines of traditional shoes with her unique language of design.

After the iconic Monarch IV silhouette, which was released by the duo back in 2019, the London-based designer is now reimagining a silhouette which debuted back in 2000, dubbed the Nike Shox MR4.

For the upcoming silhouette, Martine Rose is is distorting the look of the quintessential trainer shoe. The designer is molding the toe boxes, elevating the piston, and transforming the upper into a mule, which means that the silhouette is as good as new.

Unveiled as part of Martin Rose's Summer Spring 2023 collection in Vauxhall, London, the Black colorway is quite stunning. Clad in Black / Metallic Silver / Comet Red, the shoe has been given reflective accents for extra flair. Models walked down the catwalk wearing the Nike Shox R4, the shoes that were responsible for introducing the Nike Shox technology.

While the original purpose of the shoes was for running, this high fashion makeover by Rose has placed them in an elevated tier of sophistication. The traditional round toe has been replaced with a pointy square-toe, completely changing the model's build. The side walls of the shoes have been made petite to create a more tapered, sleeker aesthetic.

The mule shape has been combined with a Shox platform heel. In terms of the branding specs, the tongue badges feature the eponymous label's name. A similar branding with "Martine Rose" lettering is also seen over the sockliners of the right pair of the shoe. The left pair, however, features "Nike Shox" lettering. The mini swoosh has a metallic silver outline.

Reflective details have been added over the toe boxes and laces for extra flair. The Shox pistons have been clad in Comet red.

An all-white pair is also slated to be released alongside the black colorway. We do not have official images of the same yet, but the construction details of the two colorways should mirror each other.

The Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 black and white colorways are expected to be released during the SS23 season on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, Martine Rose for a retail price of $200. Select retailers will also carry the model.

