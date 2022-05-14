"You're kind of changing my life": British musician Finn Askew thanks BTS's Jungkook and ARMY for their support

Global K-pop sensation BTS is known for their charisma, energetic dance performances and outstanding music productions. With years of experience in the music industry, the group members are quick to spot talented musicians and give them due respect and appreciation for their work.

Ever since BTS members created their individual Instagram accounts, they have been proactively sharing things they love with their fans.

A few months back, group member Jungkook shared a favorite song of his by Finn Askew titled Roses on his Instagram. Since then, many ARMYs have begun following the singer, alerting the singer about Jungkook's support. So, Finn recently thanked Junkook and the fanbase for their support. He said:

"I would just say, you’re kind of changing my life. They’re so supportive, they’re the craziest fan base you’ll ever meet."

Who is Finn Askew? British singer mentions BTS's Jungkook in interview with NME

Finn Askew is a British musician from Wellington, South-West England. Born on May 21, 2001, the hardworking singer has soulful vocals that are tailor-made for songs related to love and the urban life. Getting tired of the conventional ways of learning music, Finn chose to train himself. He has covered various hip-hop tracks ranging from The Beach Boys, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, and more.

In an interview with NME, the young artist spoke about his life, music and rise to fame. Finn pointed out that he owes much of his popularity to BTS’s Jungkook as the K-pop megastar shared his song, Roses, on Instagram which garnered a lot of attention. Finn stated that he quickly responded to Jungkook’s share:

"Am I dreaming? Jungkook from BTS."

Many BTS fans, known as ARMY, began following Finn on social media and started listening to his music after his response. Finn stated in the interview that they sent him supportive messages that touched his heart.

"I woke up and there was like 99 requests on my Instagram and instantly you know, because it’s jumped from 10 or something to 99 and it’s like…oh, something’s gone on."

He continued:

"I was like half asleep waking up like…Is this a dream?"

Finn also gave Jungkook a shoutout and thanked him for his support. He said:

"Shout out to Jungkook, he’s supported the thing and done a mazza, so yeah I’m happy about it."

When the interviewer asked Finn what he would like to tell ARMY, he gave a beautiful response:

"I would just say, ‘You’re kind of changing my life. They’re so supportive, they’re the craziest fan base you’ll ever meet. They’re just so involved and they show so much love. Yeah man, it’s just crazy and I wouldn’t change it for the world. So, thank you very much to all the BTS fans for coming through and plugging me up."

More about Roses

The British singer rose to fame when his debut single Roses was used by NCT member Taeyong in a live stream on V Live. The track quickly went viral and was included in Spotify’s Viral Charts in a number of South-East Asian countries. The song currently has over 12 million streams on Spotify.

