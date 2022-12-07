Adidas’ Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup kit: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Adidas launched the Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup home and away kits a few weeks ago. These kits, which consist of jerseys, shorts, and socks, are adorned with typical three-stripe designs and made using blue and purple hues for home and away kits, respectively.

The Adidas-designed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup kit was dropped on August 29, 2022. Both the home and away football jerseys were marked with a retail price tag of $150 (or £70 GBP) apiece. These kits were offered by the online as well as offline locations of Adidas and a few select Adidas football retail partners.

Adidas’ Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup kit arrived with signature three-stripe design in blue and purple hues

The description of the newly created Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey on the brand’s official web page says,

“Argentina to the core. Throughout football history, those three blue stripes have stood for mesmerising footwork and unrivalled commitment. For the team's latest home jersey, adidas returned to that winning look. Made for fans, it keeps things comfortable with smooth fabric and moisture-wicking AEROREADY. Those details on the inside back neck take design cues from the national flag the players so proudly represent.”

This shirt is manufactured with yarn that is 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, repurposed plastic debris that has been found on distant islands, beaches, coastal towns, and shorelines to keep the oceans clean. At least 40% of this garment is made entirely of recycled materials.

1) Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit

The brand new Adidas insignia, which made its football debut with the 2022 World Cup kits, is featured prominently on Argentina's new 2022 soccer shirt, which is primarily white with black emblems.

Only the front of the newest Argentina 2022 World Cup home soccer jersey features the team's traditional stripes. The back stripes are quite unique. Instead of having stripes of similar width, there are two narrower sky blue bands in the middle and two bigger ones on either side of the shirt. About three times as broad as the main stripes are these wider stripes.

It is meant to resemble the flag of Argentina. The Sol de Mayo, Argentina's national insignia, can be seen on the back beneath the collar and is also centered around the flag.

The Argentina 2022 home jersey was completed with black shorts and white socks. In addition to this, alternate pairs of black socks and white shorts were also made available for fans.

2) Argentina 2022 World Cup away kit

The Adidas and federation emblems, as well as other silver accents, can be seen on the Argentina 2022 World Cup away shirt, which blends two distinct purple tones. The specified shades are "Legacy Indigo/Purple Rush."

The color and design inspiration of the away kit is mentioned on the website as,

“Representing gender equality, its vibrant purple hues combine with fiery graphics inspired by the national flag's Sun of May.”

Comparable to the home jersey, the Sol de Argentina is displayed in light silver on the back beneath the collar.

The latest Argentina 2022 World Cup away jersey keeps the 3 Stripes subtle with light purple on the shoulders. The Argentina 2022 World Cup away jersey also has a subtle graphic on the front that was inspired by the Sol de Mayo to complete the theme.

Those who desire to support their beloved football squad can surely check out these football shirts with popular sellers like JD Sports, alongside the sportswear brand’s official webstore.

