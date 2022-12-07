Nike's 2022 South Korean Men’s National Football Team kit : Where to buy, price, and more explored 

The South Korean National Football team recently collaborated with Nike to launch its 2022 World Cup team kit earlier this year. The sportswear giant has designed both home and away kits, alongside pre-match jerseys.

The Swoosh-designed South Korean National Football team kit is being offered by both online and offline outlets of Nike and Nike Football retail chains.

The prices for both men’s and women’s football shirts are priced from £74.95 (approx. $91.78) to £114.95 (around $140.76). For older kids, the football shirts have a price tag of £59.95 (approx. $73.41) price tag.

Nike’s 2022 Korean Men’s National Football team kit is offering jerseys in black and red hues

The South Korean national team has successfully qualified for nine World Cups in a row, starting right with their 1986 World Cup qualification. As co-hosts in 2002, they also made history by becoming the first Asian club to advance to a World Cup quarterfinal. With all-red uniforms, the team appropriately earned the moniker "The Reds," and their fans are appropriately known as "Red Devils."

The description of the Korean 2022 federation home kit on the official web page of the Swoosh label mentions:

“Brash, bold and energetic, the Korean home kit centers on the motif of Dokkaebi. The fiery moniker represents the fierce mentality of a proud nation and is amplified by vibrant global red and a tiger-stripe sleeve graphic representing strength and power.”

The brand further highlighted the Away kit with the following description:

“The away kit highlights Taegeuk, the symbol found on the Korean flag that represents national pride and balance between heaven (blue) and earth (red). On both kits, a pride emblem spells out the country’s name in Korean on the rear collar.”

Team First Football Club (TFFC) worked with GoodnewsintheMorning (gnim) - who recreated football gear - to create a new catalog for the 2022 South Korean Collection.

1) South Korea 2022 Home kit

Take a closer look at the Home kit football shirt (Image via Sportskeeda)

The main color of the Nike South Korean 2022 home shirt is brilliant red, with black accents appearing on the collar, emblems on the front, and tiny triangles on the lower sides.

The South Korea 2022 home jersey's lateral triangles as well as the side panel of the shorts offer the appearance of a tail, honoring the squad's moniker, the Red Devils. A pride insignia on the rear collar of the South Korea 2022 home and away jerseys spells out the nation's name in Korean.

The new home kit is finished off with red shorts and a pair of red socks.

2) South Korea 2022 World Cup Away Kit

Here's a closer look at the away football shirt (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike South Korea 2022 World Cup away kit is primarily black, and incorporates a colorful pattern running down the front, back, and sleeves. The kit features plain white insignia for Nike and the Korean FA.

The brand-new away kit also includes black shorts and socks.

3) South Korea 2022 World Cup Pre-match kit

Take a closer look at the pre-match kit (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label also designed the South Korea 2022 pre-match shirt, which was used for warm-ups prior to international matches beginning in 2022, including that of the 2022 World Cup.

The pre-match football shirt is primarily white. However, the front and sleeves feature a grayish brushstroke graphic print, while the back has red and blue brushstroke stripes.

The ring with a blue and red half, which symbolizes the division of power in the universe, is the main design element of the South Korean flag, and served as inspiration for this. The red half depicts happiness, while the blue half reflects destructive powers.

Stop wasting time and come out to support and cheer for your favorite football team by sporting their individual jerseys. Fans will also be pleased to learn that these clothing items are made of recycled polyester, underlining the brand's and team's environmental commitments.

