Nike KD15 “Brooklyn Graffiti” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Oregon-based sneaker giant Nike and Kevin Durant's longtime partnership has introduced multiple footwear designs over the years, and the most recent Nike KD15 "Brooklyn Graffiti" shoes will be the latest addition to their extensive collaboration.

The upcoming "Brooklyn Graffiti" colorway of the Nike KD15 silhouette is getting ready to hit the sneaker world on December 9, 2022. These advanced graphic-loaded sneakers will be offered with a selling price tag of $150 for each set.

Those interested in getting their hands on these new Durant signature shoes can easily avail them from the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and a slew of chosen retail shops.

Kevin Durant's Nike KD15 is dressed in "Brooklyn Graffiti" makeup with classic black and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike KD15 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the celebrities on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA have recently been the subject of controversy and have often been seen in the news. While Kevin Durant is still catching strays in some capacity because many see him as the team's figurehead, Kyrie Irving has been cleared to play in the league following some dubious social media statements. Following this, Nike recently suspended Kyrie's contract.

Besides the NBA, Kevin Durant is still running strong with his Nike KD range, as evidenced by the photos of his upcoming Nike KD15 "Brooklyn Graffiti," inspired by New York City.

In addition to the new iteration, we have already embraced "Aunt Pearl," "Charles Douthit," "Napheesa Collier," and many other colorways in the past few months.

The brand mentions the inspiration for the different KD15 colorways as,

“15 years later, KD is still shattering records both on and off the court. Each KD15 colorway is inspired by a different passion of Kevin Durant–from entrepreneurship to music—but they all give you an equally responsive ride.”

The containment system of the shoe is further explained as,

“Drive, stop, then pop a jump shot—the KD15’s new containment system is designed to keep your feet locked down every step of the way.”

The next "Brooklyn Graffiti" iteration is entirely covered in a Wolf Grey/Light Crimson-Hyper Royal-Peach Cream-Black color scheme. The sneaker is wrapped in diverse graffiti accents, much like the numerous courts across the city. They disseminate motivational messages as well as pay homage to Brooklyn through terms and phrases like "Brooklyn," "Hustle," "Dedication," and "Hard Work."

While the underlying mesh dons a black tint with a secondary tone of black, with detailed patterns all over, everything is presented in white on top of a black base. A pair of vivid purple lace sets are featured on the tongue flap, standing out against the orange sockliner and mint green color of the "KD" marking on the top.

The Nike Swoosh around the midfoot also bears the identical shade, while the orange nylon heel tab has a KD marking. The mint green grippy rubber outer sole unit and the black Zoom Air-cushioned midsole with motivational slogans complete the look.

The next Nike KD15 "Brooklyn Graffiti" colorway is set to debut later this week. Dedicated Durant fans can sign up on the Swoosh label's official web page for instant updates on the aforementioned KD15 colorway.

Poll : 0 votes