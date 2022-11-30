Where to buy Nike KD 3 “All-Star” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton’s activewear juggernaut Nike is bringing back one of its most popular collaborative designs, the Nike KD 3 “All-Star” colorway that recently appeared online. Kevin Durant’s third trademark silhouette will be dressed in a red ensemble with white and black touches added to the uppers.

The upcoming “All-Star” colorway of the Nike KD 3 silhouette is all set to make its debut in 2023. Although the official release dates of the highly coveted sneakers are kept under wraps by the shoe company, these shoes will be offered online as well as at the physical Nike stores, on the SNRKS app, and at some of the brand’s affiliated retail chains.

As stated by Hypebeast, these shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $130 for each pair.

Nike KD 3 “All-Star” colorway will arrive dressed in red overlays with white and black accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike KD 3 All-Star shoes (image via Sportskeeda)

Following LeBron James, Kevin Durant had the second-largest rookie association agreement when he went professional following the 2007–08 season, agreeing to a seven-year, $60 million contract with Nike. Nike sensed the 6-foot-10-inch forward's brilliance right away and placed a wager on him.

Durant has demonstrated throughout the course of his career that no matter what team he plays for, he brings megastar brilliance to the court. The athlete has been a part of various clubs over the years, including the Seattle Supersonics, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, and is currently with the Brooklyn Nets. The increasing popularity and sales of Nike's KD hoops sneaker line clearly reflect the glorious course of his career.

Nike Flywire technology, which makes shoes lighter and more durable to wear, initially appeared in Durant's KD3 shoes. Additionally, this was the first and only instance Nike enabled customers to create bespoke sneaker colorways.

VI$H SPORTS @vishsports A Nike vai relançar o modelo “All Star” Nike KD 3, oficialmente lançado por Kevin Durant no All Star Game de 2011. A Nike vai relançar o modelo “All Star” Nike KD 3, oficialmente lançado por Kevin Durant no All Star Game de 2011. 👟🏀 https://t.co/TdeplLFPpZ

The player will now be the next legendary basketball player to have his own vintage sneaker release, following in the footsteps of Nike squad members LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant. The Nike KD 3 "All-Star" is the first iconic model to make a comeback in the two-time NBA champion's extensive collection. Fans recently got a peek at the pair's official photos after hearing about this comeback for the first time back in June.

The shoes, which were created by Nike Basketball's Design Director Leo Chang, are making a comeback with all of their classic design elements from their 2011 debut. The Swoosh crew gave the mesh tongues, heels, Flywire forefoot sections, and glossy leather reinforcements a rich crimson color to match the Slim Reaper's Western Conference All-Star ensemble.

The product's white and black border appearance, as well as the gradation of black and red, serve as understated contrasts. The heels are embellished with "KD35" buttons that are structured like video game controllers to reference Durant's current jersey number, and the tongues come with hole-punched constructions.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike KD 3 “All-Star” colorway that will be available for purchase soon. Diehard fans of Kevin Durant can easily sign up on Swoosh’s official web page to stay updated about the drop date of these pairs.

