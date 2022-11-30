Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 “Valentine’s Day” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike is now giving the Air Max 90 the same treatment that it gave to the Dunk Low and Air More Uptempo. With 2022 coming to an end, 2023 is inching closer, bringing with it the romantic Valentine's Day celebrations slated for February. In honor of the occasion, the Oregon-based swoosh label is getting ready to release a ton of pairs in soft color schemes.

The upcoming “Valentine’s Day” colorway of the Air Max 90 silhouette is all set to make its debut in 2023. Although the confirmed drop date is being kept under wraps by the shoe company, these pairs are expected to arrive in early February of 2023.

These soft-toned sneakers will be offered with a retail price tag of $150, as stated by the popular sneaker media outlet Hypebeast. Fans will be able to buy them from the online and in-store outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other retail vendors.

Nike Air Max 90 will arrive in “Valentine’s Day” inspired makeup for the following year

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 90 Valentine's Day shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 90, a staple of the sneaker industry, continues to be one of the most notable creations to come about ever since the company's inception. Although the silhouette's original hues are some of its most prominent, over the past few decades it has also been the subject of several general releases and collaborations.

The official brand website describes the beginnings of the Air Max as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max 90, which was introduced in 1990, effectively replaced the Air Max 1 as Nike's second flagship shoe. It was created by designer Tinker Hatfield, whose initial concept became the original "Infrared" colorway, which is regarded as the most well-known and illustrious of all the colorways donned by the shoe.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and toe tops of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Since then, this color blocking served as an inspiration for new releases that have amassed their own devoted fan bases. In 2022, the footwear world has already embraced “Cargo Khaki,” “Kumquat,” “Medium Olive,” “Metallic Blue,” and more colorways of the iconic silhouette.

The official images of the upcoming Nike Air Max 90, recently unveiled by the shoe label, features a romantic color scheme of pink, red, and fuchsia hues. These footwear designs offer a perfect balance of mesh underlays, coupled with premium suedes and rubber overlays.

While a crisp white hue covers the mesh foundation, internal lining, and midsole, French vanilla white tones contrast the rouge shades in the eyelets as well as the insignias on the heel counters.

Ultimately, the Swoosh label adds a tri-color blocking to the outer sole unit, spanning the entire bottom in red, coconut cream, and sail.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Max 90 “Valentine’s Day” colorway that will be released in the following year. If you’re planning to add them to your footwear collection, then register on Nike’s official web page to receive further updates on the launch dates of these sturdy sneaker designs.

Poll : 0 votes